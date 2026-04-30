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Why Janet Mills walked away from senate race. Shocking reason behind Maine Gov's decision

Janet Mills quit the Senate race mainly because she ran out of campaign money. 

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:16 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Maine Governor Janet Mills stepped away from her Democratic primary campaign for the US Senate on Thursday stating the straight reason that she ran out of money.

Maine Governor Janet Mills quit her Senate primary race Thursday. (AP)

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” she said in a statement released Thursday. “That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.”

Her exit now makes it easier for Graham Platner, who is an Army and Marine veteran who later became an oyster farmer to run against Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

Was the money gap too big to overcome?

From the beginning, Mills faced a tough money challenge. In the first quarter of the year, Platner raised $4.1 million, while Mills brought in $2.7 million, according to CNN.

She tried to ease concerns by saying she would serve only one term but focus groups showed some Democratic voters were still unsure and saw Platner who is 41 as a stronger candidate for the general election despite his controversies, according to NBC News.

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What happens now?

As Mills is out now, Democratic leaders quickly moved to support Platner. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Susan Collins "has never been more vulnerable" and promised to help defeat her, as per CNN.

However, Republicans have criticized the Platner. Tim Scott said: "Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats just coronated a phony who is too extreme for Maine. Susan Collins has always put in the work for her constituents and delivered. Washington Democrats always fall short in Maine and will again, because they just nominated a dishonest radical."

Collins responded carefully, saying: "I'm sure this was a very difficult decision for Gov Mills. And I wish her well. She has devoted her life to public service in the state of Maine, in many different capacities." When asked about Platner, she said, “I'm not going to get into the November election at this point.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news politics maine us senate
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Why Janet Mills walked away from senate race. Shocking reason behind Maine Gov's decision
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