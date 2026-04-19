Why JD Vance could be called back from Islamabad after Trump's latest Iran talks update - Explained

Soon after President Donald Trump, as per ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, said that Vice President JD Vance will not be a part of the American delegation set to visit Pakistan on Monday for the US-Iran peace deal, the White House issued a clarification. Officials told CNN that Vance will attend the talks in Islamabad with special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at a Turning Point USA tour stop at the University of Georgia in Athens(HT_PRINT)

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Earlier in the day, Karl reported: "President Trump just told me Vance will not be going to Islamabad. He said the issue is security — the Secret Service couldn’t do it on 24 hours notice."

FOLLOW: US Iran war updates LIVE: Trump says Vance not going to Pakistan for Iran-US talks

JD Vance might be asked to return

As per the CNN report, Vance will be traveling to Islamabad on Monday. However, there is more to this story. The Secret Service reportedly does not want the VP and the president in the same place at the same time. This is because of security risks. Trump has indicated that he might be going to Pakistan should a final deal materialize. It is likely that Vance would return to the US before the president gets on a plane.

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{{^usCountry}} A White House official, in response to the confusion and conflicting messages, told CNN that ‘things changed’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A White House official, in response to the confusion and conflicting messages, told CNN that ‘things changed’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More: Trump hops between threats and a deal: Goes ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’, also says US-Iran talks resume in Pak on Monday Trump ramps up pressure on Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Trump hops between threats and a deal: Goes ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’, also says US-Iran talks resume in Pak on Monday Trump ramps up pressure on Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening major strikes if a deal is not reached before the ceasefire expires. He said on his Truth Social platform that he was offering Iran ‘a reasonable deal’ and if Tehran refuses, ‘the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening major strikes if a deal is not reached before the ceasefire expires. He said on his Truth Social platform that he was offering Iran ‘a reasonable deal’ and if Tehran refuses, ‘the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’ {{/usCountry}}

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"They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years," he added.

The 79-year-old also accused Tehran of breaching the agreement, calling recent actions a ‘Total Violation’ of the two-week ceasefire.

Strait of Hormuz shut again

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday after Iran reversed its earlier position and declared the waterway shut once more. The closure comes despite earlier indications that the passage, vital for global oil shipments, would be reopened during the ceasefire period.

Tensions escalated further following multiple reported incidents in the Gulf.

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A UK maritime security agency said Iran's Revolutionary Guards had fired at one tanker on Saturday, while security intelligence firm Vanguard Tech reported the force had threatened to ‘destroy’ an empty cruise ship that was fleeing the Gulf.

In another case, the UK agency said it received a report of a vessel ‘being hit by an unknown projectile, which caused damage’ to shipping containers but no fire.

Ceasefire deal update

Even as tensions rise, diplomatic channels remain active ahead of the ceasefire deadline on Wednesday. Mike Waltz expressed optimism about upcoming negotiations, saying a new round of talks could produce an ‘incredibly consequential’ outcome.

The same group of negotiators had last met on April 11–12 as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

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(With AFP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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