Why Joshua Dobbs and not Drake Maye is playing vs Jets. Patriots give latest update

In a stunning decision on Sunday, the New England Patriots decided to take out Drake Maye midway through his breakout game against the New York Jets. Joshua Dobbs came in. Joshua Dobbs #11 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints(Getty Images via AFP)

This comes as Maye had completed 19 of his 21 attempts for a mammoth 256 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran three times for 22 yards. At the time of writing this story, the Patriots led 42-3.

Maye's final pass was his fifth touchdown, a 10-yarder to Efton Chism III.

Why Drake Maye was subbed out

Well, it's more or less clear: New England had already bagged the game. It was the third quarter and Mike Vrabel just wanted to let his backup QB Dobbs have some gametime before the team goes into the postseason.

The same was the case against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Dobbs was called on the field after New England had secured a blowout win. The veteran had managed to connect with DeMario Douglas for a first down.

“I've enjoyed being around him,” Mike Vrabel said back then.“He's a professional, he understands, I think he's good for the quarterback, good for Drake (Maye), good for Tommy (DeVito), and he's prepared. As much as we've talked about those practices on Thursday or our red zone on Friday, that those are competitive reps for everybody, I think that those have been great reps for Josh and Tommy to get during the season.”

