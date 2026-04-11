Why Kamala Harris is considering a 2028 presidential run against JD Vance - 5 points

Former Vice President Kamala Harris went on record to offer her strongest indication yet that she may return to the presidential race in 2028. Speaking at a major Democratic gathering, Harris stopped short of announcing a campaign but made clear she is seriously weighing the decision. The 61-year-old will potentially face a Republican field in the next election that could include Vice President JD Vance.

Why Kamala Harris is even considering a 2028 bid

Harris openly signals a 2028 run is on her mind

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts during the National Action Network (NAN) National Convention(REUTERS)

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At the National Action Network convention hosted by Al Sharpton in New York, Harris gave a direct, if cautious, answer when asked about her plans.“I might, I might -- I'm thinking about it.”

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Pressed again, she reiterated: “I might. I am thinking about it.” The response immediately drew chants of “run again!” from the crowd.

She is leaning on her White House experience

Harris emphasized that she has some experience working in the West Wing, just footsteps from the Oval Office.

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{{^usCountry}} “I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the situation room. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added: “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office and the situation room. I know what the job is, and I know what it requires.” {{/usCountry}}

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Without formally launching a campaign, Harris used the platform to sharply criticize current leadership under Donald Trump.

“The status quo is not working, and hasn't been working for a lot of people for a long time.” The former VP has time and again, after the 2024 election, slammed Trump for his policies around immigration.

Strong support among key Democratic voters

The event is an example of Kamala Harris’ continued influence, especially among Black voters - a crucial Democratic bloc. Sharpton noted her historic standing: “Whatever she decides to do, she made a point in history.”

Harris, the first Black female vice president, received the largest crowd and only standing ovation among several 2028 hopefuls, outperforming figures like Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro.

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She is positioning herself—but not committing yet

Harris has stressed that her decision will hinge on broader considerations rather than personal ambition.

“The American people have right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader, that it can't be about themselves and what they want for themselves,” she said.

“It's got to be about the American people, and that's how I think of it.”

She added: “I am thinking about it in the context of who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people. That’s how I’m thinking about it. I’ll keep you posted.”

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Harris has already begun laying groundwork - launching a political action committee and reappearing on the campaign trail while Democrats eye a crowded 2028 primary field. For now, her message is clear: she’s not in yet, but she’s closer than ever.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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