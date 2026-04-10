Why Melania Trump gave Epstein address today? FLOTUS speech sparks Amanda Ungaro, Pam Bondi theories

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, delivered a surprise speech on Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. The wife of President Donald Trump clarified rumors about Epstein having introduced her to Trump, and also spoke at length about her relation with the late convicted child sex offender, and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

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Melania categorically stated that she did not know either of them and their correspondence was based on mere courtesy. However, it is the timing of the speech that took many by surprise. There was a massive outcry when the Justice Department released the final batch of the Epstein files. However since then, a lot has happened in the world – including the US war with Iran – which meant that attention was firmly elsewhere.

Also Read | Melania Trump approval rating: First lady accused of massive Epstein ‘cover up’; poll gives bad news

Thus, Melania's decision to bring up the Epstein files so publicly reportedly took those in the White House by surprise. Kristen Holmes of CNN noted “Some White House officials were stunned by the timing of the First Lady's remarks, which sparked rumors that she was trying to get out ahead of something.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Senior White House Correspondent added “One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down. But stories linking the first lady to Epstein were still circulating online, and Melania Trump wanted to go on the record with a firm denial, the official said.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Senior White House Correspondent added “One official said there was disagreement among those close to Melania Trump as to whether or not to go through with the remarks, given that the story had died down. But stories linking the first lady to Epstein were still circulating online, and Melania Trump wanted to go on the record with a firm denial, the official said.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also said he did not know ‘anything’ about his wife's plans to speak on the Epstein files. Thus, the suddenness of the move has sparked several theories online. They seem to circle around two individuals Amanda Ungaro and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. Here's all you need to know. What to know about the Amanda Ungaro theory {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also said he did not know ‘anything’ about his wife's plans to speak on the Epstein files. Thus, the suddenness of the move has sparked several theories online. They seem to circle around two individuals Amanda Ungaro and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. Here's all you need to know. What to know about the Amanda Ungaro theory {{/usCountry}}

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A post on X claimed that Melania might have chosen to speak out because of what Amanda Ungaro has to say. For her part, a profile going by the same name wrote on an archived page of Melania, from her first time as FLOTUS.

“Hello Melania, I was around you for 20 years. You knew I was inside ICE, and you know what hurts after all this time?,” Ungaro said, adding “I stayed close to your family — your mother and your father — not because of you, but because of them, at events and everything else.” The profile going by Ungaro then added “So shut your mouth when speaking about me. Because I will expose everything I know.”

A person shared Ungaro's remarks and opined “This could be exactly why Melania got in front of cameras today. @AmandaUngaroA is having none of their BS and I’m here for it. I’m here to help, Amanda!”.

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Ungaro's alleged reference to ICE comes from when Paolo Zampolli reportedly reached out to the federal agency to check if his ex-girlfriend could be put in detention. Zampolli is the modeling agent who has been credited with bringing Melania to the US and she met Trump at one of his parties, and they eventually married.

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Zampolli was reportedly accused of wielding influence with Trump to get Ungaro and his son deported. The Brazilian model is also connected to the Epstein scandal and is known to have flown on his plane when she was a teenager. Ungaro met Zampolli when she was 17 and he was 32. Their relationship lasted two decades and they have a 16-year-old son together. After their relationship broke down in 2023, Ungaro reportedly moved to Brazil and married a doctor.

While Ungaro and Melania may have moved in the same circles, there's nothing to indicate that the profile's post prompted the First Lady's actions. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of Amanda Ungaro's profile.

What to know about the Pam Bondi theory?

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One theory suggested that Bondi might be willing to spill the beans in front of the Congress and that's what prompted Melania's statement. Notably, Trump's Attorney General stepped down amid criticism over her handling of the Epstein files.

“Pam Bondi is FURIOUS at Trump for firing her, and plans to tell Congress EVERYTHING. Grab your popcorn,” wrote a self-described Canadian journalist.

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The self-describe scribe followed it up, saying “IT'S COMING. A BOMBSHELL REPORT about Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein STAY TUNED.”

However, his claims about Bondi going on a tell-all in front of the Congress is untrue. There's no such report to back the claim and Grok fact-checked him saying "No, there's no proof of that claim. Pam Bondi was fired by Trump as AG on April 2 after ~14 months. NYT and Daily Beast reports say she grew emotional, begged to stay until summer for a "graceful exit," and was downcast—but no sources show her being "furious" or planning to 'tell Congress everything.'

Grok further added “Instead, she's dodging a subpoena for an April 14 House Oversight deposition on Epstein files. DOJ says the subpoena was only in her official capacity, so she won't appear (per BBC, NYT, NBC, Reuters). Democrats are threatening contempt if she skips. The original post looks like speculation from online chatter, not facts.”

Why did Melania Trump make Epstein address?

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The FLOTUS released a statement after her address on Epstein.

It explained why Melania had felt the need to speak out on the matter.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note.

I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.

The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000, at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings," the statement read.

It added "Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false.

I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter.

I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island."

Melania continued "I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein's sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behavior.

The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop."

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation. To date, several individuals and companies have been legally obligated to publicly apologize and retract their lies about me, such as The Daily Beast, James Carville, and Harper Collins UK,” she also said.

Melania continued "Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone. Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicized. Of course, this doesn't amount to guilt, but we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.

I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record. Then, and only then, will we have the truth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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