Why Mike Banks resigned as Trump's Border Patrol Chief amid ‘prostitution’ allegations - Explained

Mike Banks, the US Border Patrol Chief, is stepping down only days after a Washington Examiner report cited sources to make bombshell ‘prostitution’ allegations against him. CBS News cited sources to report that Banks informed agency employees Thursday that he was retiring and returning to Texas after roughly a year and a half leading the Border Patrol. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks speaks to reporters during the visit to the US-Mexico border by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

“It is time for me to retire and return home to Texas to focus on my family and ranch,” Banks wrote in a farewell message to staff.

His departure comes weeks after explosive allegations resurfaced in an investigative report published by the Washington Examiner, which cited six current and former Border Patrol employees accusing Banks of regularly traveling abroad to engage in sex with prostitutes.

What are the allegations against Mike Banks? According to the report, multiple current and retired Border Patrol officials alleged Banks openly discussed trips to countries including Colombia and Thailand over the course of more than a decade.

Several sources claimed Banks “bragged” to colleagues about paying for sex while traveling internationally during his time serving in Border Patrol management roles in Arizona and Texas.

“I don’t know how he became the chief of the Border Patrol with his character,” a former Border Patrol agent told the Washington Examiner. “He’s going to third-world countries to take advantage of poor f***ing women, which disgusts the hell out of me.”

Another former official claimed Banks openly invited colleagues on those trips.

“Initially, he said, ‘We like to go scuba diving.’ But then he’s like, ‘We get a bunch of prostitutes and have a good time,’” a retired Border Patrol agent alleged.

A second source told the outlet: “He would tell people that’s why he was going on these trips — he would go there to engage in activities with prostitutes.”

Were the allegations investigated? The allegations reportedly triggered at least two separate internal reviews by US Customs and Border Protection officials.

According to the Washington Examiner report, one inquiry occurred before Banks retired from Border Patrol in 2023, while another reportedly began around mid-2025 after he returned to federal service under Trump.

Sources claimed CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility questioned witnesses regarding Banks’ alleged conduct, including accusations tied to trips to Mexico and other countries.

However, CBP said the allegations were previously reviewed and closed.

“These allegations date back more than a decade and were reviewed years ago,” a CBP spokesperson told the Examiner. “The matter was closed.”

The agency added: “CBP takes allegations regarding misconduct seriously. We cherish the public’s trust and work tirelessly to uphold the rule of law and hold ourselves accountable.”

The National Border Patrol Council, the union representing agents, also defended Banks and said previous investigations cleared him.

“An allegation was made, was investigated, and the subject was cleared of any misconduct, and yes, he is now in charge of 20,000+ USBP employees,” the union said in a statement.

Why critics said the allegations were serious Several current and former officials argued the accusations raised ethical concerns because Border Patrol agents routinely work on cases involving human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“In our line of work, part of what we do is try to combat the trafficking of females,” one source said. “If you’re partaking in those activities, you’re supporting the trafficking and exploitation of women.”

Another former official said the allegations conflicted with Border Patrol’s “Honor First” motto and standards expected from leadership.

“When you see someone like Banks get promoted to the top position in the entire Border Patrol, and you know his past, it communicates that you can get away with these things,” the source said.

The report noted prostitution is legal in some of the countries referenced in the allegations, including Colombia and Thailand, though multiple sources argued the behavior would still violate agency ethics standards.

Banks’ rise under Trump and Greg Abbott Banks became one of the most prominent border enforcement officials in Republican politics after serving as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border czar during the Biden administration. He oversaw parts of Texas’ Operation Lone Star initiative and became closely aligned with conservative immigration policies championed by Trump.

Banks was later appointed Border Patrol chief in January 2025 after Trump returned to the White House pledging mass deportations and tougher border enforcement.