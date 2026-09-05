Why Patrick Clancy’s testimony was crucial in the Lindsay Clancy mistrial outcome

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked, but before that happened, her ex-husband Patrick Clancy's testimony became one of the most talked-about parts of the case. Experts say what he said on the stand played a huge role in shaping how jurors saw Lindsay Clancy's state of mind.

Why his testimony mattered so much

Patrick Clancy, ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, testified about her declining mental health. (Reuters)

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Criminal defense attorney Andrea Lewis called his testimony "critical" to showing the jury what Lindsay Clancy's state of mind was like, as per WFLA. “All eyes are on him to a large degree. Was she loving? Was she warm? Was she a caring mother? Did you notice her acting irrationally or detached from reality in the time frame leading up to it? Those are critical questions,” Lewis said.

Patrick and Lindsay Clancy met in 2013, got married three years later, and started their family. He divorced Lindsay shortly after their children's death but has stood by his ex-wife and asked the public to forgive her.

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Deep Dive How did Patrick Clancy's testimony influence the Lindsay Clancy trial outcome? Patrick Clancy's testimony was deemed critical, as it highlighted Lindsay Clancy's mental state, showing she struggled with severe mental health issues post-partum, which influenced jurors' perceptions about her culpability. What specific mental health issues did Lindsay Clancy experience leading up to the trial? Lindsay Clancy experienced a decline in mental health after the birth of her third child, including severe insomnia, anxiety, and thoughts of harming her children, which were noted during Patrick Clancy's testimony. Why was the jury deadlocked in the Lindsay Clancy trial? The jury was deadlocked 11-1 due to conflicting applications of reasonable doubt among jurors, particularly with one juror expressing doubt but refusing to apply it to the verdict as instructed by the judge.

{{^usCountry}} Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh said, “Without question, Patrick Clancy saying that his wife is a victim and not a murderer is colossal for this jury.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh said, “Without question, Patrick Clancy saying that his wife is a victim and not a murderer is colossal for this jury.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy gets mistrial verdict: Why Kevin Reddington's emergency appeal was denied

What he said in testimony

Patrick Clancy said Lindsay's mental health got worse with each month after their third child was born. began taking Zoloft in September 2022, telling him, "I think it's really going to help with my anxiety and with going back to work." Instead, he testified she "just kept getting worse and worse," battling severe insomnia, including nearly 48 hours without sleep. "I just wanted her to get sleep and feel better," he told jurors, as per reports.

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He said her "big spiral" started around the time she began taking Seroquel in December 2022, a medication used for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder.

He testified that twice in December 2022, Lindsay told him she had harbored thoughts of harming their children and feared "something might happen to the kids." When he asked if she had a plan to harm them, she said she did not, according to the NYT. "I asked her if she needed to be kept away from them, and she said no," he said. “It was very confusing. The next minute, she was making them lunch or playing with them.”

Also read: Lindsay Clancy update: Why did Kevin Reddington ‘whip off’ his glasses? Dramatic courtroom moments amid mistrial

How prosecutors used his testimony

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Prosecutors focused on how Lindsay's behavior changed after each child was born. Patrick testified, "I think it was fine at first, it was always when she had to go back to work, that's when she struggled." He added, "She just had a really hard time being separated from them," per WFLA.

Eiglarsh said prosecutors used this to suggest a motive, trying to convince jurors she wanted a life without her kids. "I found him extremely believable. I related to him. I actually felt for him as someone who didn't show that much emotion on the stand. I could see he was holding it back. He lost his precious children. This broke him. He's a victim here," Eiglarsh said.

Trail ends, what happens next

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Judge William F Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked. The jury deliberated about 38 hours over seven days and was split 11 to 1, but a verdict must be unanimous.

A status hearing is set for September 29, and Lindsay Clancy's defense team could ask the court to declare her not guilty. The next steps could include a possible plea or a new trial, according to CNN.