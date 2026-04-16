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Why Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse: Pulp Fiction confusion explained

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced backlash after quoting a passage resembling a Pulp Fiction line during a Pentagon prayer service.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 11:40 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under scrutiny after quoting what he described as a Bible verse during a Pentagon prayer service. It closely resembled a line from Pulp Fiction.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on April 16.(AFP)

According to reports by Variety and Metro UK, the confusion appears to stem from a misattributed version of scripture popularised by the film.

What happened at the Pentagon?

During a worship service, Hegseth asked attendees to “pray with me” before reciting a passage about a “downed aviator” navigating danger. He linked the prayer to a US combat search-and-rescue mission in Iran, referring to it as “CSAR 25:17.”

“They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

As noted by Metro UK, the original biblical verse is much shorter and differs significantly in tone. Ezekiel 25:17 speaks of divine vengeance and judgment, without the narrative elements that have made the film version widely recognisable.

The added lines, including references to shepherding others through darkness, are not part of the Bible, but were created for cinematic effect.

The episode has sparked debate over the use of religious language in official settings, especially when blended with popular culture references.

Hegseth has previously invoked religious imagery in public remarks. At a press briefing, he compared journalists to Pharisees, saying they “were there to witness, to write everything down” but sought to “explain away the goodness,” according to Variety.

The controversy also comes amid ongoing US military involvement in Iran.

It remains unclear whether the quote was used intentionally or mistakenly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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