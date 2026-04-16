Why Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse: Pulp Fiction confusion explained

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under scrutiny after quoting what he described as a Bible verse during a Pentagon prayer service. It closely resembled a line from Pulp Fiction.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on April 16.(AFP)

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According to reports by Variety and Metro UK, the confusion appears to stem from a misattributed version of scripture popularised by the film.

What happened at the Pentagon?

During a worship service, Hegseth asked attendees to “pray with me” before reciting a passage about a “downed aviator” navigating danger. He linked the prayer to a US combat search-and-rescue mission in Iran, referring to it as “CSAR 25:17.”

“They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

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{{^usCountry}} The wording he used, however, included extended lines about guiding others “through the valley of darkness” and delivering “great vengeance”: phrasing that mirrors the monologue delivered by Samuel L Jackson’s character in Pulp Fiction. Where the mix-up came from {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wording he used, however, included extended lines about guiding others “through the valley of darkness” and delivering “great vengeance”: phrasing that mirrors the monologue delivered by Samuel L Jackson’s character in Pulp Fiction. Where the mix-up came from {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The famous speech from the 1994 film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is itself a fictionalised and expanded version of Ezekiel 25:17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The famous speech from the 1994 film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is itself a fictionalised and expanded version of Ezekiel 25:17. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Variety, Hegseth appeared to believe this adapted version had a real-world or military connection, describing it as something associated with rescue missions and linking it back to scripture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Variety, Hegseth appeared to believe this adapted version had a real-world or military connection, describing it as something associated with rescue missions and linking it back to scripture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discrepancy was first flagged by the religion and politics blog A Public Witness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discrepancy was first flagged by the religion and politics blog A Public Witness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Yassamin Ansari: 5 things about Arizona Democrat who filed impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth What does the Bible actually say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Yassamin Ansari: 5 things about Arizona Democrat who filed impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth What does the Bible actually say? {{/usCountry}}

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As noted by Metro UK, the original biblical verse is much shorter and differs significantly in tone. Ezekiel 25:17 speaks of divine vengeance and judgment, without the narrative elements that have made the film version widely recognisable.

The added lines, including references to shepherding others through darkness, are not part of the Bible, but were created for cinematic effect.

The episode has sparked debate over the use of religious language in official settings, especially when blended with popular culture references.

Hegseth has previously invoked religious imagery in public remarks. At a press briefing, he compared journalists to Pharisees, saying they “were there to witness, to write everything down” but sought to “explain away the goodness,” according to Variety.

The controversy also comes amid ongoing US military involvement in Iran.

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It remains unclear whether the quote was used intentionally or mistakenly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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