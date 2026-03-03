Quentin Tarantino and family killed in Iranian airstrike on Israel? Report refutes wild claim

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was the subject of a wild rumour on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week that claimed that the Oscar-winning filmmaker had been killed alongside his family in an Iranian airstrike on Israel. The 62-year-old lives in Israel with his family for most of the year. However, a source close to the director-writer has refuted the claim in a new report. Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick.

Quentin Tarantino's death rumours refuted On Monday, an X account with over 100K followers claimed that the filmmaker, his wife, and children were killed after a missile fired by Iran hit Israel. The post attributed the information to Deadline. In addition, photos and videos showed Tarantino seeking refuge in a bomb shelter in Israel. Various posts claimed the shelter was located in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. Deadline has now called out the post, saying it was erroneously credited for the news of Tarantino’s death, and it never carried such a report. TMZ has clarified that the post was false. A source close to Quentin told the publication, “Quentin is alive and well, and his family is all good too.”

The photos and videos showing Tarantino in a bomb shelter have also been debunked as AI-generated or fake. Many such posts have now been flagged as manipulated and fake by Grok, Twitter’s resident AI chatbot.

Iran's attack on Israel The rumour erupted on social media after Iran’s action against Israel on Monday, which was seen as retaliation for the US and Israel’s attack on Iran last week, which claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has vowed to settle scores. Initially, it launched missile attacks on US bases in the Gulf, with missiles hitting the UAE, Qatar, and a few other neighbouring countries. On Monday, it launched airstrikes on Israel itself, claiming that it had targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

All about Tarantino Quentin Tarantino, 62, is one of the most acclaimed Hollywood filmmakers of his generation. Known for cult classics like Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, and Inglourious Basterds. The 62-year-old is the winner of two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

In 2018, Tarantino married Israeli singer Daniella Pick, whom he met in 2009 while promoting Inglourious Basterds. The couple has two children - a son and a daughter. The family has divided their time between Tel Aviv and Los Angeles since 2020.