Why Savannah's 'Today' show is going to be different next week amid Nancy Guthrie probe

It has been more than two months since Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and the search is still ongoing with no clear answers. Now, the Today show anchor is back at work and will soon have a familiar face next to her. Hoda Kotb is returning to the anchor chair for the week of April 13, filling in for Craig Melvin.

A pairing that picks up where it left off

Hoda Kotb is returning to the anchor chair with Savannah Guthrie.(AP)

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Savannah Guthrie returned to the show on April 6 after being away since early February. Her break was not planned. Savannah stepped away from work after her mom, Nancy Guthrie went on missing to focus on the search.

On Thursday’s episode, Savannah said, "Speaking of tomorrow, Craig you are heading off on a very well-deserved vacation, you’ve been holding it down here for a long time. And Monday, we’re going to try a new host here. Her name is Hoda.”

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have worked together for many years. When Kotb became co-anchor in 2018, they made history as the first all-female anchor team on the Today show. They worked together until Kotb stepped away from her full-time role in early 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Because of their long history, their on-screen connection comes back easily. The way they talk, move between serious news and lighter moments and support each other feels natural. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because of their long history, their on-screen connection comes back easily. The way they talk, move between serious news and lighter moments and support each other feels natural. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This week also feels more meaningful because Kotb was there during one of Savannah’s toughest recent moments. Earlier this year, while filling in during Savannah’s leave, Kotb sat with her during the first interview where she spoke publicly about her mother’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This week also feels more meaningful because Kotb was there during one of Savannah’s toughest recent moments. Earlier this year, while filling in during Savannah’s leave, Kotb sat with her during the first interview where she spoke publicly about her mother’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even though it is just a short-term replacement due to scheduling. Savannah Guthrie is working while going through a very personal situation and having Kotb next her will make her feel home. What is going on in Nancy Guthrie's investigation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though it is just a short-term replacement due to scheduling. Savannah Guthrie is working while going through a very personal situation and having Kotb next her will make her feel home. What is going on in Nancy Guthrie's investigation? {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing but there has been no major breakthrough so far.

She was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson. Her family reported her missing the next day after she did not go to church.

In the early hours of February 1, doorbell camera footage showed a masked man wearing gloves and carrying a backpack while interfering with her camera. Soon after that, her pacemaker app stopped working which raised more concerns.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Case takes shocking turn as Sheriff Nanos gets 10 days to save job

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Investigators have faced challenges with the evidence. DNA has found on gloves near the scene did not match anything in existing databases.

Thousands of tips have been reported but none have led to a confirmed suspect so far.

A ransom note was also sent to TMZ on Monday, April 6. It read, “I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you.”

The family has offered a $1 million reward for her safe return but Nancy Guthrie is still missing and no suspect has been identified yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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