Why Seth Rogen death rumors are trending suddenly? Truth behind viral hoax

Canadian actor Seth Rogen began trending on X on April 29, 2026 after a false report claimed he had died. However, the claim is not true as 44-year-old Rogen is still alive and also celebrated his birthday on April 15.

Fake death report sparks sudden online buzz around Seth Rogen.(Instagram/ @sethrogen)

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The source of the rumor was a fake article published by PageShartt. The site posted a headline falsely stating that Rogen had died at the age of 44. The article was designed to look like real entertainment news and it used the correct details about his career and age which made it look credible but it was not.

The purpose is to publish sensational and false celebrity death stories that attract clicks and generate advertising revenue.

Additionally, no trusted news outlet has reported Seth Rogen’s death, which makes it clear that viral claim is fake.

Also, Rogen’s accounts remain active with regular posts about his pottery work, a hobby he has pursued since 2017. His continued online presence confirms he is alive.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Seth Rogen has been targeted by such rumors. In September 2025, a similar hoax spread widely on Facebook, where a fake “R.I.P. Seth Rogen” page gained massive attention and views before being debunked, according to Artvoice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Seth Rogen has been targeted by such rumors. In September 2025, a similar hoax spread widely on Facebook, where a fake “R.I.P. Seth Rogen” page gained massive attention and views before being debunked, according to Artvoice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time, his representatives responded, stating: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, his representatives responded, stating: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.” {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is an actor, comedian and writer who rose from performing stand-up comedy as a teenager in Vancouver to becoming a major name in Hollywood. He first gained attention with Freaks and Geeks, which helped launch his career, before moving into writing and earning an Emmy nomination for Da Ali G Show alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Rogen later became closely associated with Judd Apatow, starring in and co-creating successful films like Knocked Up, Superbad and Pineapple Express with Superbad winning a Canadian Comedy Award for writing. He has also built a strong presence as a voice actor in animated hits like Kung Fu Panda and Horton Hears a Who! and has received recognition as Canadian Comedy Person of the Year, as per IMDb.

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These celebrity death hoaxes continue to circulate because they are effective at drawing attention. Reports of a well-known figure’s death trigger immediate emotional reactions which make people click before verifying the information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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