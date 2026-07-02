Why SIFs could be a better choice than US market options for NRIs: GIFT City tax benefits, lower entry costs and more

SIFs are a new investment option made for investors who want more flexibility than mutual funds. They sit between mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS). They offer advanced investment strategies but with a lower investment amount than PMS.

Can NRIs invest in SIFs? Know the ₹10 lakh minimum investment, eligibility, documents etc (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For NRIs, especially those living in the US, investing in SIFs can be simpler than investing directly through foreign investment products. This is because SIFs can reduce several tax and compliance challenges that NRIs often face.

Avoids complicated US tax rules

US-based NRIs often have to deal with strict tax reporting rules when investing in foreign pooled funds, noted by Finnovate. These include regulations such as PFIC (Passive Foreign Investment Company) and FATCA, which require detailed tax reporting every year.

These tax rules can increase paperwork, compliance costs and the risk of filing mistakes. Many NRIs spend extra money on tax advisors just to meet these requirements.

SIFs based in GIFT IFSC are designed to make cross-border investing more efficient. Their structure helps reduce several direct reporting complications compared with holding foreign pooled funds directly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SIF investments can also benefit from India's Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs).This helps reduce the chances of paying tax on the same income in two different countries. Protection from rupee depreciation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SIF investments can also benefit from India's Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs).This helps reduce the chances of paying tax on the same income in two different countries. Protection from rupee depreciation {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the biggest concerns for NRIs investing in India is currency risk. When dollars, pounds or dirhams are converted into rupees, future returns can be reduced if the rupee weakens.

In a normal Indian mutual fund, NRIs usually invest in rupees. This means the final returns depend not only on market performance but also on currency movements.

Also read: Why FEMA is cutting thousands of jobs and why a federal judge refused to stop it

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many SIFs in GIFT IFSC allow investments in major foreign currencies like US dollars. NRIs can invest, hold and redeem investments without constantly converting money into Indian rupees.

This helps reduce the impact of long-term rupee depreciation on an NRI's portfolio. It makes returns more predictable from the perspective of someone earning in foreign currency.

Better tax efficiency

SIFs broadly follow a mutual fund-style structure for taxation. This means taxes are generally paid when investors redeem their units instead of every time the fund makes a trade. This allows investments to grow without frequent tax deductions slowing down compounding.



Deferred taxation can improve long-term wealth creation. Funds operating from GIFT IFSC also enjoy several tax benefits. These include zero Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) in certain cases and specific capital gains tax concessions available under the IFSC tax regime. Lower tax friction means a larger part of the investment remains invested over time. This can improve long-term returns compared with structures that face frequent tax deductions.

Why this matters for American NRIs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

American NRIs usually face stricter tax reporting than NRIs living in many other countries. US citizens and residents are taxed on their worldwide income, making investment reporting more complicated. A structure like a GIFT IFSC-based SIF can make investing in India more efficient for US-based NRIs. It combines global investment access with India's regulatory framework while reducing several operational hassles.

Instead of managing multiple tax, currency and investment challenges separately, NRIs can access these features through one investment vehicle. This makes portfolio management easier for many overseas Indians.

Why SIFs were created

SEBI created SIFs to fill the gap between:

Simple mutual funds

Expensive PMS and AIF products

So investors can now access “advanced strategies” without needing very high capital.

Important restriction for US & Canada NRIs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NRIs living in the United States and Canada are often not allowed by many AMCs. Reasons being stricter foreign securities laws and compliance burden.

Minimum investment required for SIFs

Minimum investment is ₹10 lakh per PAN per AMC. This is total investment across all SIF schemes under one fund house. For example via Grow, if an NRI puts ₹6 lakh in one equity long-short SIF and ₹5 lakh in a hybrid SIF under the same fund house, the total becomes ₹11 lakh, which meets the minimum investment requirement.

Which bank account NRIs should use

NRIs can invest through:

NRE account - fully repatriable (money can go abroad freely)

NRO account - limited repatriation up to $1 million/year after tax compliance (RBI guidelines)

Documents required for NRIs

NRIs must submit:

Passport

PAN card

OCI/PIO card (if applicable)

Overseas address proof

Visa/work/residence permit

Photograph

NRE/NRO bank details

FATCA declaration

CRS declaration

Key benefits of SIFs for NRIs

Lower entry than PMS/AIF ( ₹ 10 lakh vs ₹ 50 lakh+)

Access to advanced strategies (long-short, derivatives)

SEBI regulated transparency

Professional fund management by AMCs like SBI MF, ICICI Pru, etc.

Risks NRIs should know

Returns can go up or down depending on markets.

If INR falls against USD/AED, returns reduce when converted.

Some SIFs may not allow instant withdrawal.

Long-short strategies can fail if predictions go wrong.

SIFs started only in 2025, so performance history is limited.