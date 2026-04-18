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Why streaming community is divided over the Sykkuno scandal. Controversy explained

Pokimane and Valkyrae face backlash for distancing from Sykkino amid misconduct claims, while being compared to their past handling of Fuslie's affair.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:59 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Two American live-stremers Pokimane and Valkyrae are facing heavy criticism after they have publicly dissociated with fellow streamer Sykkino over serious misconduct claims against him. consistency, fairness and double standards in the streaming community.

The reason behind the controversy

American live-streamer faced backlash

On April 10, 2026, Sykkino was involved in the scandal as VTuber HemomalVT claimed that he was a serial cheater and manipulator. In a viral document along with the screenshots and alleged receipts, she claimed he maintained multiple overlapping relationships while hiding a long-term girlfriend.

The reaction of Pokimane and Valkyrae.

Valkyrae also confirmed in a stream that she had directly discussed the situation with Sykkino. She said, "Elephant in the room — obviously, yes, I did talk to Sykkuno, and yes, he told me everything." She also added, "cheating is bad, guys. I don't know who needs to hear this, but cheating is not a good thing." Pokimane further refrenced statement about cutting off a person who had hurt her emotionally which is intrepreted by the viewers took as an inter-relation to Sykkino.

Also Read: Who is Elfilea? All about the Sykkino Twitch streaming controversy

Community Splits on fairness of Treatment.

There is a huge split among the online audience over the incident. One user points out that Fuslie acknowledged her error and shows genuine appology although Sykkino has not yet commented publicly . Other observers point out that the present accusations are characterised by numerous arguments, which are more extensive in nature. A wider debate also exists as to whether male and female creators treated differently online. Some said that when backlash strikes, it tends to hit male creators more.

Sykkino has not reacted publicly, but the situation is still developing at a high rate. With no pronouncement by the accused and the argument continuing to escalate in all forums, the streaming community is still divided on the fact that what is fair and cosistent accountability.

By: Vidushi Mishra

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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