Who is Elfilea? All about the Sykkino Twitch streaming controversy

A major Twitch scandal broke in 2026 involving a relatively unknown VTuber (Elfilea), who was the focus of a crushing expose against a well-known streamer Sykkino. Sykkino, the popular Twitch streamer, has found himself amid a scandal after Elfilea's allegations against him. (AFP)

Elfilea is a content creator with viewership in the thousands. She was formerly a cosplay artist before switching to VTubing, and streams mainly on Twitch. Her name has been trending in the gaming and streaming communities around the world after she publicly claimed that she had a history of a five-year long relationship with Sykkino.

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Who is Elfilea? On her official site, Elfilea claims to be a streamer enthusiast, who has more than 9 years of experience in content creation. She has worked in cosplay content, photo sets, voice acting and streaming across a variety of genres such as just chatting, platform games, MOBAs, horror games and simulator games. She has a Twitch and YouTube presence.

Prior to becoming a VTuber, Elfilea used to be recognized mostly as a cosplay artist. She begun streaming recently and her active streams in 2026 are a rather new part of her journey of content creation. The creator profile built by Elfilea has slowly been growing in the meantime.

Connection between Elfilea and Sykkino In a GameDaily report, the 32-page document released by HemomalVT on April 10, 2026, contains an account of Elfilea who states she was involved in an on-and-off relationship with Sykkino which lasted about five years in which she says she was unaware of his long-term girlfriend.

HemomalVT claimed that Sykkino had flown Elfilea to Paris at the 2025 tournament of the TFT, paying her meals and hotel, and separately sent her 500 euros to help with a relocation. HemomalVT also claimed that this behaviour of funding women he was dating was a common tendency of Sykkino.

Elfilea breaks silence After HemomalVT first posted, Elfilea put out her version of events from her account. She said: “We were friends after 5 years when I had started to trust him, only to be used by him, to lie to me.”

Elfilea explained that she and Sykkino did not have any official love affair and that she had a friendly relationship with him. Reportedly two women were involved with the popular Twitch streamer at the same time, with no knowledge of each other's existence.

A report also notes that the allegations have sparked larger discussion in the streaming community regarding the power structures and responsibility of the media, given that Sykkino has a huge online presence and is able to influence newer creators.

The controversy On April 10, 2026, HemomalVT leaked a 32-page file which claimed that Sykkino had followed a long-term trend of manipulative and deceptive behavior with various women, especially smaller or up-and-coming content creators.

The post, put up on X , received more than 650,000 views within hours and has screenshots of private chats, supporting the testimony of streamer Bao and an audio recording where Hemomal claims that Sykkino has stated explicitly that he behaves in that manner. HT.com could not independently verify the claims made in the document.