Why was Quinn Cook at Lil Durk's trial? OTF chain moment with Drew Findling viral after not guilty verdict

The not-guilty verdict in the Los Angeles murder-for-hire trial of rapper Lil Durk Friday came as a huge relief to the rapper's friends and family. Even as the 33-year-old remains in jail, awaiting trial in a separate RICO case, his associates are celebrating.

NBA star Quinn Cook with Lil Durk's attorney Drew Findling after the verdict (L) and Lil Durk (R). (Quinn Cook and Lil Durk on Instagram )

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The celebration began after the jury sent out a note at 4:08pm PDT on Friday saying that they have found the rapper not guilty of the charges. The high-profile trial was closely watched, with members of Lil Durk's team gathering outside the Los Angeles courtroom along with interested public to gather information on the trial.

However, the presence of a name outside the LA courthouse on Friday surprised many. It was two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook.

Why Was Quinn Cook At Lil Durk's Trial?

Deep Dive What was Quinn Cook's role during Lil Durk's trial? Quinn Cook attended Lil Durk's trial to support him and celebrated the not-guilty verdict outside the courthouse, later interacting with Durk's legal team. Why is Lil Durk still in custody despite the not-guilty verdict? Lil Durk remains in custody as he faces a separate racketeering trial set for October 5, despite being acquitted of the murder-for-hire charges. What are the allegations in Lil Durk's upcoming RICO case? In the upcoming RICO trial, Lil Durk is accused of leading a criminal enterprise involving violent crimes, including murder and firearms offenses related to his collective, Only The Family (OTF).

Quinn Cook was outside the Los Angeles courthouse for Day 3 of jury deliberations on Friday, when a verdict was reached. The former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers star posted a story from outside the courthouse shortly after the verdict came. "GOD IS THE GREATEST," the story was captioned.

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Quinn Cook's story after the Lil Durk verdict.

Subsequently, he joined Lil Durk's team, which included his attorneys, for the celebration after the massive not-guilty verdict. And some of the interactions that he had with Drew Findling, one of Lil Durk's attorneys, went viral on social media.

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Notably, Quinn Cook has been associated with Lil Durk's notorious collective Only The Family (OTF) and openly represents them.

Quinn Cook Gifts OTF Chain To Drew Findling

In fact, Quinn Cook posted three stories with Drew Findling: the first one was a photo of the two, which Quinn Cook captioned "OTF", preceded by several GOAT emojis. In the photo, Drew Findling could be seen wearing a OTF chain.

Also read: Lil Durk's first baby mama Nicole Cavone puts out cryptic message amid rapper's acquittal: ‘They needed to lie…’

Quinn Cook and Drew Findley with the OTF chain.

He subsequently shared a video with another Findling and another member of the Durk's legal team. The video was originally shared by Lil Durk's long-time video producer.

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Finally, Quinn Cook shared a photo of the moment when he was putting the OTF chain on Drew Findling's neck. Here's the photo.

Quinn Cook putting the OTF chain on Drew Findling.

Lil Durk's Upcoming RICO Trial

Lil Durk remains in federal custody facing a separate racketeering case with a trial scheduled for October 5. Prosecutors allege Durk led a criminal enterprise through his Only The Family (OTF) collective, involving violence and other criminal activity.

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The new case also incorporated allegations of murder and firearms offenses. Durk has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing. Lil Durk is being represented by Drew Findling and his team in the RICO case as well.