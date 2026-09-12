Lil Durk's father speaks out after rapper's not guilty verdict in murder-for-hire case
Lil Durk's father announced his son's acquittal as a joyful milestone, highlighting the family's relief after serious murder-for-hire charges.
Big Durk, the father of Lil Durk, is commemorating his son's triumph in court, stating that it is a remarkable occasion for the whole family, as per TMZ.
Lil Durk faced allegations of orchestrating a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo as revenge for the 2020 murder of his friend, King Von.
Prosecutors asserted that the assailants discharged 18 rounds at Quando's black Escalade near the Beverly Center in 2022, resulting in the death of Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, instead.
A Los Angeles federal jury declared Lil Durk, also known as Durk Banks, not guilty on all five charges in his murder-for-hire trial. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the jury reached its verdict after three days of deliberation, bringing to a close a case where the 33-year-old Grammy winner risked life in federal prison if convicted.
Big Durk addressed spoke to TMZ outside the courthouse on Friday in downtown Los Angeles, shortly after a jury acquitted Lil Durk of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire case.
Also Read: Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case
Deep Dive
Lil Durk's family bursts with joy
He stated he is “bursting with joy” and is struggling to hold back his happiness, adding that the whole family is experiencing a “high” after the verdict.
Big Durk further said that his son always anticipated the day when he would be declared not guilty and now the family intends to celebrate this momentous occasion in a grand manner.
Who all supported Lil Durk?
Kanye West openly demonstrated his support by sitting with Durk's family during the testimony and displaying a "Free Durk" shirt outside the courthouse.
Earlier in the trial, Machine Gun Kelly also made an appearance at the courthouse. On the day of the verdict, Variety reported on the acquittal, characterizing the scene as a media circus, with fans and tourists crowding the block outside.
That phrase "Free Durk" now holds greater significance than mere promotion.
Durk endured almost two years in federal detention while his career, family, and future remained uncertain.
"Free Durk" has evolved from a simple demand — the jury has brought him closer to freedom than he has been since his arrest.
He is not yet leaving federal custody, but this verdict represents the most significant progress toward that goal to date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More