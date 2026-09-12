Lil Durk's father speaks out after rapper's not guilty verdict in murder-for-hire case

Big Durk, the father of Lil Durk, is commemorating his son's triumph in court, stating that it is a remarkable occasion for the whole family, as per TMZ. Big Durk celebrates Lil Durk's not guilty verdict in his murder-for-hire trial. A federal jury acquitted him of all charges after three days of deliberation, ending a case that could have resulted in life imprisonment. (X/@Polymarket)

Lil Durk faced allegations of orchestrating a hit on rival rapper Quando Rondo as revenge for the 2020 murder of his friend, King Von.

Prosecutors asserted that the assailants discharged 18 rounds at Quando's black Escalade near the Beverly Center in 2022, resulting in the death of Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, instead.

A Los Angeles federal jury declared Lil Durk, also known as Durk Banks, not guilty on all five charges in his murder-for-hire trial. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the jury reached its verdict after three days of deliberation, bringing to a close a case where the 33-year-old Grammy winner risked life in federal prison if convicted.

Big Durk addressed spoke to TMZ outside the courthouse on Friday in downtown Los Angeles, shortly after a jury acquitted Lil Durk of all five charges in his federal murder-for-hire case.

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