The jury in Lindsay Clancy’s high-profile murder trial was dismissed for the day on Monday after failing to reach a verdict following roughly 17 hours of deliberations. Judge William Sullivan sent jurors home shortly before 4 pm and instructed them to return Tuesday morning to continue deliberating.

Lindsay Clancy watches jury members as Judge William Sullivan polls them Monday morning before they start their third day of deliberations. The Lindsay Clancy Jury continues deliberating for a third day in the triple murder trial of the Duxbury mother in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., August 31, 2026. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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The prolonged deliberations have fueled speculation online, particularly after reports that two female jurors arrived wearing shades of pink.

The color pink is associated with a small group of Lindsay Clancy supporters outside the courthouse. A photograph from August 20 showed women dressed in pink at an earlier rally in support of Clancy.

Deep Dive Why was the jury in Lindsay Clancy's trial dismissed after 17 hours of deliberation? The jury in Lindsay Clancy's trial was dismissed after they requested to go home following a long day of deliberation. The judge confirmed that outside protests or bias concerns did not factor into this decision. What is the significance of jurors wearing pink in Lindsay Clancy's trial? The appearance of jurors in pink clothing has led to speculation that they may be supporters of Lindsay Clancy, as pink is associated with her supporters outside the courthouse. However, the defense attorney indicated that wearing pink does not necessarily imply juror bias. What are the implications if the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict in Clancy's case? If the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict regarding Lindsay Clancy's guilt, it could lead to a mistrial. In such cases, prosecutors may choose to retry the charges, which could prolong the legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} Lindsay Clancy's defence attorney, Kevin Reddington, reportedly “doesn't read into an older female juror wearing a pink cardigan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lindsay Clancy's defence attorney, Kevin Reddington, reportedly “doesn't read into an older female juror wearing a pink cardigan.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy verdict reached? What lengthy jury deliberations could mean in the case

Why was the jury sent home?

Judge Sullivan did not dismiss the jury because of outside protests or concerns about bias.

Instead, reporters inside the courtroom said the jurors themselves requested to go home after another full day of deliberations.

"The jury has asked to go home," Judge Sullivan said before excusing them for the evening, according to courtroom reporter Briana Whitney.

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Kristina Rex of WCVB reported that the jury asked to go home at 3:47 pm.

Earlier in the day, observers described Clancy as appearing tense while looking toward her attorney after the judge announced deliberations would pause until Tuesday.

By the end of Monday, jurors had deliberated for roughly 17 hours over three days without announcing a decision.

Also read: Will Lindsay Clancy be released? Here's what would happen if jury can't reach a verdict in Duxbury mom case

Lindsay Clancy supporters on the jury?

According to courtroom reporters, one juror wore a pink cardigan, while another wore salmon-coloured pants during Monday's proceedings.

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Social media speculation has focused on the appearance of pink clothing among jurors because Clancy supporters have frequently worn the colour during court proceedings.

One user on X wrote, “Multiple female jurors reportedly appeared in pink, a color Clancy supporters have used as a sign of solidarity. If it was intentional, those jurors should come off the panel. A murder trial is not a fan club.”

Rex reported that there is not a large crowd dressed in pink outside the courthouse each day, unlike demonstrations seen during the Karen Read trial. She said only a handful of supporters regularly wear pink during proceedings.

After another user shared a photograph showing a larger gathering of supporters, Rex clarified that the image was taken on a single day earlier in the trial.

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She added that jurors were individually questioned by Judge Sullivan afterward and reiterated that Reddington told her that he did not believe a juror's pink cardigan should be interpreted as support for Clancy.

“People have pink in their wardrobes,” Rex wrote.