Why was Tim Curry never married? ‘Rocky Horror’ star answered it in 2025 memoir; ‘affairs of the heart…’

Tim Curry, the cult film legend who most famously starred in the film "Rocky Horror" (1975), passed away Tuesday in Los Angeles. The death has triggered focus in the iconic English actor's family.

Actor Tim Curry discusses his new voice-over animated film "The Wild Thornberrys Movie", which co-stars the voice Lynn Redgrave at a news conference at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2002. (AFP)

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Interestingly, Tim Curry was never married or even had children. As of now, a statement from Tim Curry's family on his death has not come. His death was first reported by the outlet TMZ citing sources in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

It said that law enforcement responded to Tim Curry's residence around 11:29pm PDT on Tuesday night. However, there is no foul play suspected, the report added.

Deep Dive What did Tim Curry say about never getting married? In his 2025 memoir 'Vagabond', Tim Curry explained that he kept his romantic life private, stating, 'Affairs of the heart or bedroom are – respectfully – none of your f****** business.' Why is there little information about Tim Curry's relationships? Tim Curry intentionally remained private about his relationships and stated that just because he didn't share details publicly, it doesn't mean he hasn't experienced love or heartbreak. Did Tim Curry ever come close to marriage? Yes, his website mentions that many years ago he stated he was once 'almost married,' although no further details about this situation are known.

The unusual circumstances of the actor's death have sparked an interest among his millions of fans why the actor was never married or had children. Over his six-decade career in the entertainment industry, he has spoken multiple times about not being married or never having children.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Tim Curry cause of death: What happened to the ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ actor? Details Why Did Tim Curry Never Get Married? Here's What He Has Said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Tim Curry cause of death: What happened to the ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ actor? Details Why Did Tim Curry Never Get Married? Here's What He Has Said {{/usCountry}}

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Tim Curry most elaborately addressed the issue of never marrying or his relationships in his 2025 memoir, "Vagabond." Curry wrote in the book that he has deliberately kept his romantic and sexual life private.

“Affairs of the heart or bedroom,” he wrote, “are – respectfully – none of your f****** business.” In fact, the explanation on why he does not mention his romantic and sexual life in the book - a topic he has rarely discussed in the public.

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As had revealed in an interview The Guardian, the lack of information about his romantic relationships does not mean he has not experienced love, heartbreak and relationships. He said he didn't regard the details as material for public consumption.

Tim Curry's Personal Life: Why Ne Know So Little

There is a whole FAQ section on his website which clarifies the public's questions about the actor's personal life. It states that Tim Curry said in an interview, "many years ago" that he was once "almost married." But no details about this episode is known.

Regarding whether he has a current partner, the website states: "Tim is remarkably private man and always has been. He may have a partner but if so there is no public reference to them either from Tim himself or any other source."

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Needless to mention, Tim Curry's sexuality has been a much-discussed aspect of his life off-screen. But his website is curt in dissuading such questions with a quote.

“I don’t talk about who I’m f****** or whether I’m in love," he had told After Dark in March 1975. "It’s of paramount interest to me and very little interest to your readers. If it is of interest to them, then f*** ‘em.”

Regarding the late actor's other family, it states: "Tim has one older sister, Judith, who passed away in 2001. He has a nephew and two nieces. Tim's mother passed away in June 1999 after a two-year battle with cancer. His father died at age 45, when Tim was 12.”

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