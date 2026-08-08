Why wasn't Lindsay Clancy’s fingerprints found on exercise bands or knife? Public confusion grows over one evidence

Lindsay Clancy's second week trial has left several people monitoring the case with more inquiries than clarifications.

Lindsay Clancy's trial continues, with significant public interest in the lack of her fingerprints on evidence linked to her children's deaths. (via REUTERS)

Lindsay, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, confessed to the murders of her children—Cora, aged 5, Dawson, aged 3, and Callan, who was 8 months old—on January 24, 2023, in their home located in Duxbury, Massachusetts, while her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, was away running errands.

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The prosecution contends that Lindsay was mentally competent and deliberately took the lives of her children, whereas the defense claims that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis during the time of the killings. The defense is striving to establish that Lindsay should not be held criminally accountable for her actions.

Lindsay Clancy's missing fingerprints spark buzz on social media

As evidence is being showcased before a jury in Massachusetts, certain aspects have captured public attention, leading to confusion. Notably, one piece of evidence has sparked significant discussion on social media, as forensic testimony suggested that Lindsay's fingerprints were absent from the exercise bands that the prosecution claims she used to strangle her three young children.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, her fingerprints were not found on a knife that the prosecution claims she utilized to inflict cuts on herself before leaping from her bedroom window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, her fingerprints were not found on a knife that the prosecution claims she utilized to inflict cuts on herself before leaping from her bedroom window. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Why wasn't Patrick Clancy considered a suspect or probed? Know if Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband could face charges soon

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“There were no viable fingerprints. They need a certain amount of marker points to accurately make a match,” one Redditor said.

“But she admitted to cutting herself so why would a lack of finger prints cause the jury to agree that she was in a state of psychosis?” another wrote.

“There's just a lot of evidence in this trial that’s being revealed that is causing a lot of people online to question whether she actually did it or not. there’s a lack of fingerprints on the murder weapons. I believe Lindsay’s were found on only 2 of 3 instruments used to strangle the children,” a third Reddit user stated.

Former FBI agent Jason Pack weighs in

Speaking to People, retired FBI agent Jason Pack clarifies that there is a misunderstanding among some individuals who conflate DNA with fingerprints. In this instance, Lindsay's DNA was discovered on the exercise bands.

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“My understanding is that Lindsay Clancy’s DNA was in fact found on the exercise bands. I believe both sides agreed to that in court,” Pack said.

What investigators were unable to obtain were “usable fingerprints”, either from the bands or from the knife found in the bedroom, as per the expert. “Those are two very different things, and I think they have gotten blended together in the coverage. In my experience, that is not surprising at all,” he continued.

‘Fingerprints are fragile,’ says Jason Pack

Stressing that he is not a laboratory technician, Pack asserted that his experience lies in working on-site with an FBI Evidence Response Team, rather than conducting experiments at a bench.

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“Fingerprints are fragile. You need a smooth surface and the right kind of contact. Rubber exercise bands are stretchy and textured, and that whole family had handled them for months,” he told Parade.

A knife that is tightly gripped and stained with blood typically results in a smear rather than a distinct ridge pattern, Pack added.

He then asserted that, given Lindsay's admission to the murder of her children, neither party is utilizing this evidence to demonstrate that she did not carry out the act. This is why, he said, “missing fingerprint is not a crack in the case.”