Why X employees are angry at MrBeast’s $1 million viral post

MrBeast posted a wild challenge on X for his millions of followers. He offered one million dollars if a post got exactly one like. The post exploded with over 55 million views in a few hours. Insiders at X are now calling the star a big engagement farmer. Nate Esparza from the Ads division called him “Mr. Engagement Farm.” Nikita Bier, head of product, used very harsh words in a post. He said he is not getting paid for this specific “bulls**t.” Bier later deleted the comment but posted an odd boar image. MrBeast claims that people did not read his post correctly at all.

US youtuber Jimmy Donaldson Know As Mr Beast attends the 2026 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, on April 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Being MrBeast is not easy. Here's how many hours of work he puts in during a day

The YouTube star says his work helps people for real

The creator says his work is about more than just giving cash. He spoke to TIME about his long-term projects like Team Trees recently. "Uh, the worst descriptor would probably be that we just give away money.” He mentioned planting 20 million trees and cleaning up the vast oceans. MrBeast also builds wells to give people clean drinking water for life. The 27-year-old creator feels his best work is still coming very soon. He believes his videos help a lot of people across the world. "It just takes time to do great things," the superstar creator stated. He wants another 15 years to build a massive global legacy now.

MrBeast heads to court over a major 5 million dollar fight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} MrBeast is also dealing with a major lawsuit in the Canadian courts. His company is suing a firm called MHQ for $5 million. The dispute is about his new big show called Beast Games. He claims the company failed to meet the rules of the contract. MrBeast wants the advance payment returned to his bank account immediately. This legal battle adds more heat to his very busy week online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MrBeast is also dealing with a major lawsuit in the Canadian courts. His company is suing a firm called MHQ for $5 million. The dispute is about his new big show called Beast Games. He claims the company failed to meet the rules of the contract. MrBeast wants the advance payment returned to his bank account immediately. This legal battle adds more heat to his very busy week online. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON