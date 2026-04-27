Wichita Falls tornado: Warning sounded for parts of Texas; scary videos of storm emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Wichita Falls in Texas on Sunday. “Around 4 pm...clouds continue to develop west of Wichita Falls near a retreating dryline. This still appears to be the best chance for severe storms over the next 1-2 hours. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of western north Texas and southwestern OK,” the National Weather Service noted a couple of hours back.

A tornado warning was sounded for Wichita Falls in Texas. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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Since then, Fox reported that the situation had developed to a tornado warning. “Storm we are monitoring in Wichita Falls has now prompted a Tornado warning based on radar, and is capable of produce 3 inch hail (larger than Baseballs). Will continue to monitor as it moves SE towards northwestern portions of North Texas,” a reporter wrote on X.

A local meteorologist also warned “This is radar indicated rotation so far but it rapidly maturing and rotating. This is not the time to watch on your porch, start getting in your safe space!”.

Also Read | North Texas powerful storm: Fatalities reported, 40K without power amid 90 mph winds in Springtown

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{{^usCountry}} Local reports noted that there was a tornado warning for parts of Wichita County including Burkburnett, Sheppard and Iowa Park as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local reports noted that there was a tornado warning for parts of Wichita County including Burkburnett, Sheppard and Iowa Park as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile scary visuals of the storm forming were shared on social media. Wichita Falls tornado: Videos of storm forming amid warning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile scary visuals of the storm forming were shared on social media. Wichita Falls tornado: Videos of storm forming amid warning {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person shared a photo of the storm forming and wrote “Tornado warned storm near Wichita Falls, TX (Lat 33.953, Lon -98.531) - 04/26/2026 @ 6:03 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person shared a photo of the storm forming and wrote “Tornado warned storm near Wichita Falls, TX (Lat 33.953, Lon -98.531) - 04/26/2026 @ 6:03 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared a video from near Wichita Falls.

“Tornado warned supercell coming into Wichita Falls Texas, strong rotation forming,” they added.

Yet another shared a photo of clouds forming.

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“Tornado could be imminent just north of Wichita Falls!!,” they wrote. Amid the tornado warning, some said they got hail as well.

One person shared a video and wrote “That was exciting! Call me crazy but I love storms.” Yet another person put up a photo and wrote “Burk is getting rocked by hail 6pm”.

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Meanwhile, several people expressed concerns. One person asked “tornado sirens going off? should we be freaking out?”.

“Mainly out by the prison headed toward Burkburnett, Charlie & Thornberry. Good possibility, but nothing happening yet,” one person wrote. Another shared a photo from near the airport.

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“Storm is in northern Wichita county,” yet another person added. One person even had a complaint about the warning system.

“Why was the city so slow to set off sirens? NWS issued a tornado warning a solid 10 minutes before the city activated the sirens..... City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government, do better,” they wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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