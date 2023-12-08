Widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds threatening the eastern half of US

The eastern half of the United States is bracing for a multifaceted storm system this weekend, expected to unleash a mix of rain, high winds, severe storms, and snow.

Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin emphasized, “Although there’s still a couple of things to work out timing-wise, it’s going to deliver everything,” he then added, “But it all comes down to placement and timing.”

As a trough of low pressure exits the western U.S. on Friday, it will foster the formation of a surface low over the central Plains. This will initiate widespread rain and possible snowfall in the Upper Midwest by Saturday.

The Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and eastward toward the East Coast will see moderate to heavy rainfall starting Friday, with flash flooding concerns stretching from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys on Saturday. The threat will then move eastward, impacting areas from the Florida Panhandle to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday.

Despite the system’s swift movement, which may help contain overall rain totals, the combination of abundant moisture and instability could still lead to significant flooding. Gusty winds are also forecasted to develop over parts of the Rockies and Plains on Saturday, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph due to a sharp pressure gradient. By Sunday and possibly into Monday, strong winds could lash the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with gusts ranging from 50 to 70 mph, potentially disrupting travel and causing power outages.

Inclement weather, including rain, winds, and snow, is approaching the East Coast for the upcoming weekend. (FOX Weather)

Snowfall is anticipated in the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, particularly on the northwestern side of the low.

While the specifics are uncertain, colder air trailing the storm on Sunday night might trigger heavy snow in the interior Northeast. Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could see accumulating snow, but precise predictions regarding location, timing, and amounts remain challenging.

“The 95 corridor, it’s a bust if you like snow. It’s a pro if you like 60s, but it’s going to come with rain….Sunday, although it’s going to be mild, you’re going to be inside your house. Sunday night, we start to cool things off, but still above freezing for the 95 corridor,” Merwin said.

The South is also on alert for severe weather, with the potential for severe storms developing Friday night in the Ark-La-Tex region and near the Ozarks, as Gulf moisture flows northward. Come Saturday, the combination of ample moisture and strong wind shear could escalate the threat of severe thunderstorms, with tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail possible from East Texas to Louisiana, Arkansas, western Mississippi, and West Tennessee.