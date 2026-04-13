Washington, The US has threatened to "vigorously prosecute" anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil, the top Justice Department official has said as President Donald Trump announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Will 'vigorously prosecute' anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil: US

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The blockade, which was announced after the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement on Sunday to end the war that began on February 28.

"The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil. The Department of Justice fully supports our Commander in Chief @POTUS and our military," US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X.

On Sunday, the US Central Command said its forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 am ET, in accordance with the President's proclamation.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," the Central Command said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump said the US blockade is an effort to stop Iran from policing the strait and benefiting economically while the rest of the world suffers from its closure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said the US blockade is an effort to stop Iran from policing the strait and benefiting economically while the rest of the world suffers from its closure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, 'There may be a mine out there somewhere,' that nobody knows about but them," he said in a post on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, 'There may be a mine out there somewhere,' that nobody knows about but them," he said in a post on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, speaking on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," said the effort will be a "complete blockade" and "all or none," meaning no ship will be allowed to pass until Iran relents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, speaking on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," said the effort will be a "complete blockade" and "all or none," meaning no ship will be allowed to pass until Iran relents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump also announced in the post that the US Navy will "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran."

CENTCOM said additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade.

All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

Last week, CENTCOM began preparations for mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Arleigh Burke-class DDGs USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and USS Michael Murphy transited the strait to establish a "safe pathway" for global commerce following reports of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps .

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is "fully clear" of sea mines laid by the IRGC, CENTCOM said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON