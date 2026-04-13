...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Will 'vigorously prosecute' anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil: US

Will 'vigorously prosecute' anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil: US

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:38 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Washington, The US has threatened to "vigorously prosecute" anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil, the top Justice Department official has said as President Donald Trump announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Will 'vigorously prosecute' anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil: US

The blockade, which was announced after the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement on Sunday to end the war that began on February 28.

"The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil. The Department of Justice fully supports our Commander in Chief @POTUS and our military," US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X.

On Sunday, the US Central Command said its forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 am ET, in accordance with the President's proclamation.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," the Central Command said.

Trump also announced in the post that the US Navy will "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran."

CENTCOM said additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade.

All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

Last week, CENTCOM began preparations for mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Arleigh Burke-class DDGs USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and USS Michael Murphy transited the strait to establish a "safe pathway" for global commerce following reports of sea mines laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps .

This is part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is "fully clear" of sea mines laid by the IRGC, CENTCOM said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz us central command
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Will 'vigorously prosecute' anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil: US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.