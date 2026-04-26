Windthorst, Texas tornado: Large rain-wrapped twister spotted near Scotland; check path, videos

A large rain-wrapped tornado was spotted in Windthorst, Texas, amid tornado-warned storms across much of North Texas. Tornado sirens started blazing in Windthorst as the twister was first spotted in Scotland, Texas.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Tornado path: According to early reports, the twister originated north of Archer City, gathering strength and moving Southwest towards Scotland, Texas, where it was first spotted, leading to Windthorst.

Here's a video of the tornado:

The twister has been spotted amid a tornado warning for Windhorst and the rest of Archer County, Texas, till 7:30om CDT. The NWS noted in an update that there was an observed tornado on the ground.

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, no damage has been reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, no damage has been reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's another video of the tornado shared by meteorologist Johnny Kelly. It shows a large, dark rotation indicating the rain wrapped around the twister as it is moving southeast.

Tornado Warning Across North Texas

Much of north Texas was placed under a tornado warning on Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service across the West South Central region, which included parts of Oklahoma and Arizona. For much of the area, the tornado warning will remain in effect till 11:30pm CDT.

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Also read: Archer County, Texas tornado: Scary twister on ground north of Archer City amid warnings; watch

In Texas, the warning spans most of north Texas: Dallas County, Collin County, Denton County, Grayson County and Tarrant County till 11pm Saturday. Urban areas around Fort Worth have been warned about a potentially destructive tornado later tonight.

The NWS Fort Worth said in an update on X: “A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of North Texas until 11 PM tonight,” an NWS update stated. “Any storm would have the potential to produce hail greater than softball size, a couple strong tornadoes, and damaging winds. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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