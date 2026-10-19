Winston Lee, identified as one of seven fraternity members at Cornell University facing allegations of gang rape brought forth by another student identified as "Jane Doe", is the grandson of a former South Korean prime minister and diplomatic representative to the US, as per NY Post.

Winston Lee is one of seven Cornell fraternity members named in a civil lawsuit alleging a student was sexually assaulted in October 2024. (REUTERS)

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Jane Doe has initiated a civil lawsuit alleging that during October 2024, she was compelled to consume alcohol and ketamine before being subjected to sexual assault by multiple members of the Chi Phi fraternity at their residence on Cornell's campus. Lee is identified as one of seven defendants, including Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar. To date, none of the defendants have been found guilty of any criminal offense.

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Cornell University implemented a two-year suspension against Winston Lee.

Here's all we know about Winston Lee's grandfather

Winston's grandfather is Lee Hong-koo, a prominent South Korean political figure who held the position of the nation's leader from 1994 to 1995 and subsequently served as the country's representative to the United States from 1998 to 2000 during the Bill Clinton administration, according to NY Post.

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{{^usCountry}} These two prominent political figures frequently met each other, notably at a 2000 commemorative event held at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event was organise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, where the duo was photographed together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These two prominent political figures frequently met each other, notably at a 2000 commemorative event held at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event was organise to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, where the duo was photographed together. {{/usCountry}}

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Following Clinton's departure from the presidency, their relationship appeared to remain strong — as evidenced by Lee's invitation to Clinton to share bibimbap, a Korean dish that Bubba greatly enjoyed, at a Seoul hotel in 2005 during the former president's visit to promote his memoir.

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Lee passed away in May, with Winston assuming the role of principal mourner at the prominent Seoul funeral ceremony—managing essential rituals, welcoming attendees, and accepting sympathies on behalf of the family, who trace their lineage to Korea's former royal dynasty.

Winston Lee's father and mother

The former prime minister's sole son is Winston's father, Barton Lee, an alumnus of Yale University and an investment banker serving as managing director and head of Asia for EIG in Hong Kong.

Ji Young Hwang, Winston's mother, serves as president of the Korean Women's Association of Hong Kong, a nonprofit organization with official recognition from the South Korean government, as per NY Post. The association's core mission encompasses facilitating women's integration and fostering personal development.

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Following the scandal, the women's association removed its Instagram account, which subsequently intensified public criticism and negative reactions.

Winston Lee hired legal firm who handled Sean Diddy's case

Winston, an alumnus of the prestigious United World College of the Atlantic—an exclusive Welsh boarding institution with annual tuition exceeding $150,000—retained a prominent legal firm previously engaged by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Harvey Weinstein during their respective sexual misconduct proceedings.

Lee is enrolled in Cornell University's College of Arts and Sciences for the current semester, according to the institution's official directory.

All the men named by Jane Doe have categorically refuted the allegations, and none has faced criminal charges to date.