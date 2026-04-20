Winston-Salem mass shooting: 2 dead, several injured as ‘planned fight’ near North Carolina school escalates

At least two persons have lost their lives and several others have sustained injuries following a "planned fight" at a park that escalated into a mass shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as reported by law enforcement officials. In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a mass shooting stemming from a planned fight left two dead and several injured. (Image for representation/AFP)

Authorities have identified multiple victims and suspects in connection with the shooting that occurred on Monday at Leinbach Park, located near Jefferson Middle School, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the park shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight, which subsequently escalated into a situation where multiple people were firing at one another.

Local schools are not under lockdown, and classes are proceeding as usual, according to police.

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Winston-Salem mass shooting: What we know about victims Authorities have confirmed that there were several victims of the shooting, although they did not disclose a specific number.

“Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles,” police said.

"Several individuals—both victims and suspects—have been identified and located. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone," the Winston-Salem Police Department said via an X post.

A minimum of three persons were transported to the hospital, local news outlet WFMY reported. Officials have not released any information regarding their conditions.

Law enforcement stated that the shooting was a singular event and is currently under investigation.

Winston-Salem mass shooting: Multiple roads closed Meanwhile, the police department has announced that multiple roads are currently closed as law enforcement addresses the shooting incident, specifically Norman Road at Robinhood Road and Sally Kirk Road at Norman Road.

Authorities have stated that this is an isolated event and is still under investigation.