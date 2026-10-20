Woman claiming to be Amy Acton's mother urges Ohio voters to reject her: ‘She’s lied her entire life’

A video that surfaced on Tuesday features a woman claiming to be Amy Acton's mother, urging Ohio voters to reject the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

A woman claiming to be Amy Acton’s mother has accused the candidate of misrepresenting her background. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"My name is Donna Arthur, and I'm Amy Acton's mother," the speaker announces at the beginning of the brief audio clip.

Donna Arthur claims Amy Acton is ‘a liar’

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Speaking about her work in child and family services, Arthur expresses her affection for her daughter while asserting that the Democratic nominee has misrepresented both her rival and her own background.

“My name is Donna Arthur and I’m Amy Acton’s mother. I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in America. I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent—and it’s not easy for a mother to say this—but Amy has a serious problem.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She went on to criticise her daughter for lying about her life, including the false claim that she grew up living in a tent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to criticise her daughter for lying about her life, including the false claim that she grew up living in a tent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Indiana candidate Jaime West admits to drinking before viral rant against MAGA: ‘I had 3 beers’

“She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life.”

"She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true," Arthur stated, adding: “Don't let her become your governor.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Social media users call video ‘brutal’

A video clip posted by journalist and podcast host Walter Curt on his account had accumulated more than 350,000 views on X at the time of publication. The footage, which resembles a campaign advertisement, has been extensively distributed throughout the social media platform, with many users characterizing it as “brutal.”

This development occurs following the release of a new ActiVote poll stating that Republican Vivek Ramaswamy maintains a 2.8-point advantage over Acton, though the broader polling landscape remains inconclusive and ActiVote's reported lead for Ramaswamy remains within its stated margin of error.

The citizens of Ohio will select a replacement for Republican Governor Mike DeWine, whose tenure is constitutionally limited, during the election scheduled for November 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Electorate members are being called upon to evaluate a deeply personal accusation concurrent with a final campaign phase described predominantly by character-based assaults directed at both contenders.

What we know about Amy Acton's early life and parents

The claims made by the woman who identifies herself as Acton's mother in the widely distributed recording represent unverified allegations.

Published reports describe Acton's formative years as marked by instability.

According to WKBN27, Acton's parents separated when she was 3 years old, leading to frequent relocations with her mother across approximately 18 different residences before age of 12, including a period spent living in a tent at a campground during winter months.

She subsequently resided with her father and enrolled in Liberty Schools, as reported by the CBS-affiliated television station.