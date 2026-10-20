Shooting near mosque in Columbus, Ohio, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: What we know so far
ATF is reporting a possible shooting at mosque in Columbus, Ohio.
At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near a mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio, on Monday afternoon, according to 10 WBNS. The shooting occurred near Alrahma Mosque.
ATF Columbus said said agents "are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."
A large section of Albert Avenue near Westerville Road has been cordoned off with crime scene tape.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More