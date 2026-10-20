Shooting near mosque in Columbus, Ohio, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: What we know so far

At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near a mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio, on Monday afternoon, according to 10 WBNS. The shooting occurred near Alrahma Mosque. ATF reports shooting at mosque in Columbus, Ohio. (Unsplash)

ATF Columbus said said agents "are responding to a reported shooting incident at a mosque in the 2200 block of Albert Ave. in Columbus, OH. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

A large section of Albert Avenue near Westerville Road has been cordoned off with crime scene tape.