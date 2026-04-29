In a gesture that blended history with diplomacy, Britain's King Charles III presented President Donald Trump with a bell from the HMS Trump, a World War II-era British submarine, during a White House state dinner.

King Charles III presented Trump with a polished bell from the HMS Trump during a state dinner, symbolizing shared history. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett(REUTERS)

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While presenting the gift, King Charles said, “May it stand as a testimony to our nation’s shared history and shining future.” He then added with a laugh, “Should you ever need to get hold of us… just give us a ring.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the ceremonial white-tie event, which was the first of its kind since 2007. The presentation reportedly took place as part of a formal exchange during the high-profile event, which was attended by senior officials and dignitaries from both countries.

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A historic artefact: HMS Trump bell

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{{^usCountry}} The gift for Trump is the bell of a submarine from the Second World War, polished to a mirror sheen. The bell was originally a part of a British submarine that was stationed in Australia for more than 20 years during the Royal Navy's constant presence there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gift for Trump is the bell of a submarine from the Second World War, polished to a mirror sheen. The bell was originally a part of a British submarine that was stationed in Australia for more than 20 years during the Royal Navy's constant presence there. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to naval records, HMS Trump was a British T-class submarine built and commissioned during World War II as part of the Royal Navy’s wartime fleet, later serving in the Far East before being decommissioned decades later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to naval records, HMS Trump was a British T-class submarine built and commissioned during World War II as part of the Royal Navy’s wartime fleet, later serving in the Far East before being decommissioned decades later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Historians from the Royal Museums Greenwich note that bells from decommissioned ships often hold ceremonial value, traditionally used for marking time aboard vessels and later preserved as artefacts. Historically, such items are sometimes gifted in diplomatic settings as a way to honor shared maritime heritage and military alliances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Historians from the Royal Museums Greenwich note that bells from decommissioned ships often hold ceremonial value, traditionally used for marking time aboard vessels and later preserved as artefacts. Historically, such items are sometimes gifted in diplomatic settings as a way to honor shared maritime heritage and military alliances. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Britain's King Charles meets Trump as he begins US tour in bid to salvage ties

A successful diplomacy?

The British government's refusal to join the unwarranted war caused problems over the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran. As a result, Trump called Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer "no Winston Churchill" and called NATO a "paper tiger."

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Tensions between the Trump administration and the Labour Party-led government in the United Kingdom have been present during the King's visit to Washington.

During the state dinner, King Charles pointed out that Trump had previously said at the World Economic Forum that Europe was not properly appreciative of America's contribution to the defeat of Nazism during World War II.

He said, “Indeed, you recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French?”

King Charles then added, “American leadership helped rebuild a shattered continent, playing a decisive role as a defender of freedom in Europe. We and I shall never forget that.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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