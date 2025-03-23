Menu Explore
Wrestler’s Trump salute steals NCAA spotlight – You won’t believe what happened next!

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Mar 23, 2025 12:23 PM IST

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson caused a massive upset after stunning Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson caused a massive upset after stunning Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson 5-4 at the NCAA men's wrestling championships heavyweight final on Saturday night. After his victory, the second lieutenant in the US Air Force was quick to drape the flag and salute President Donald Trump, who was in attendance.

President Donald Trump, greets Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson. (Matt Rourke/AP)
President Donald Trump, greets Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Hendrickson, who did not start the bout as a favorite, managed to score a 3-point takedown and prevented Steveson from getting a reversal to win the NCAA title. As soon as the clock struck zero, he was mobbed by his coaches. He later spared a moment to thank Trump, who waved back at him.

The president was visibly delighted at Wyatt Hendrickson’s salute gesture. He kept clapping before waving his fist in support.

WATCH:

What happened after the Trump salute moment?

Moments after walking off the mat, Hendrickson could be seen shaking the president’s hand. The two also exchanged words. The wrestler later revealed what Trump told him.

The Oklahoma State star told ESPN: “He said he's very proud of me. My commander-in-chief, I'm very proud of that. He came here to support his troops. I put on a show for him. I won him that national title.”

Speaking to reporters during a post-match press conference, Wyatt Hendrickson revealed that he was ‘very excited’ to have Donald Trump watch him in person.

Talking about his win and opponent, he added: “We’re both good wrestlers. He's won an Olympic medal. But today, I took the gold medal. I'm number one.”

“All week, I've been looking at David and Goliath. And no one thought that David could take down Goliath. But I did. I trusted in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He gave me that victory. He was on that mat with me today,” Hendrickson noted.

President Trump's entourage also included his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, Congressman Jim Jordan, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Outkick founder Clay Travis.

