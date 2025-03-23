Menu Explore
Trump doubts if JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone: 'Was he helped?'

Reuters |
Mar 23, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The Justice Department and other federal government bodies have reaffirmed in the intervening decades the conclusion that Oswald was the lone assassin

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he believes the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy was carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald but asked if the gunman had help.

Donald Trump questioned whether the assassination of former President JFK was done by Lee Harvey Oswald alone(AP)
Donald Trump questioned whether the assassination of former President JFK was done by Lee Harvey Oswald alone(AP)

When asked if he believes Oswald killed JFK, Trump responded, "I do. And I've always held that, of course he was, was he helped?" Trump told Clay Travis, the founder of sports website Outkick, during an interview on Air Force One. The Justice Department and other federal government bodies have reaffirmed in the intervening decades the conclusion that Oswald was the lone assassin. But polls show many Americans still believe Kennedy's death in Dallas was the result of a conspiracy.

On Trump's orders, the government released thousands of pages of digital documents related to the Kennedy assassination this week.

Trump promised on the campaign trail last year to provide more transparency about Kennedy's death. Upon taking office, he also ordered aides to present a plan for the release of records relating to the 1968 assassinations of Kennedy's brother, Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

