Friday, Mar 21, 2025
Donald Trump signs executive order to eliminate Education Department

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 05:36 AM IST

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to eliminate the Education Department he labeled a 'big con job.' 

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at eliminating the US Education Department, which he had termed as a “big con job” last month.

US President Donald Trump holds up a pen as he signs an executive order during an education event in the East Room of the White house in Washington, DC, March 20, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump holds up a pen as he signs an executive order during an education event in the East Room of the White house in Washington, DC, March 20, 2025. (AFP)

Amid his sweeping actions, US President Donald Trump in February had called for the immediate closure of the federal Department of Education on, reiterating his desire to shut down the agency despite acknowledging the complexity of the process.

Donald Trump reportedly proposed shuttering it in his first term as president, but Congress did not act.

The Education Department, which oversees a range of educational support, employs over 4,200 people and has a budget that totaled $251 billion in the most recent year, according to a Reuters report.

Donald Trump had previously suggested he would seek to close the department through an executive order, though he recognised that achieving this goal would require support from Congress and teachers' unions.

The closure of Education Department comes with consequences, potentially disrupting billions of dollars in funding for K-12 schools and college tuition assistance programmes, according to the report.

Trump's efforts to change US govt ops

Donald Trump’s executive order to eliminate the Education Department is the latest in the series of actions as part of his broader efforts to enact sweeping changes in US government operations.

Donald Trump has focused on reducing the size of the federal workforce and cutting costs, pushing for government employees to return to office jobs or leave, and targeting agencies like the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for closure.

"The Department of Education's a big con job," Reuters quoted Donald Trump telling reporters last month, doubling down on his long-standing criticism of the agency. Donald Trump had said that Linda McMahon, his nominee for education secretary, had been tasked with overseeing the department’s closure.

This marks the second time Donald Trump has proposed ending the Education Department, having raised the issue during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

Congress, however, did not act on his previous proposals. Conservative think tanks advocating for the department's abolition have suggested that other agencies could assume responsibility for managing educational aid programmes and oversight.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Friday, March 21, 2025
