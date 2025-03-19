JFK files: Slain prez's grandson says Trump didn't give ‘heads up’ to family about the release, rips CNN's coverage

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, blasted CNN for covering the 80,000 files related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination that were released by President Donald Trump Tuesday evening, March 18. He also accused the Trump administration of not giving a “heads up” to the slain president's family about the release. JFK files: Slain prez's grandson says Trump didn't give ‘heads up’ to family about release, rips CNN's coverage (@JBKSchlossberg/X)

The files’ release was ordered by Trump as part of a campaign promise to declassify all remaining records. With the release of the files, layers of secrecy surrounding the events of November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, could be peeled back.

‘Why are you covering this?’

In a video Schlossberg shared on X after the files were released, the 32-year-old appeared sweaty and breathless as he freaked out over CNN’s reporting, seen playing on a TV behind him. “You’re better than this. This is so f–king stupid. There’s so much actual news going on. Why are you covering this?” Schlossberg said.

“At least report that something happened. I love you Harry Enten, you’re really smart. Why are you guys covering this? I love you Erin Burnett, you’re really smart, why are you covering this?” Schlossberg, the son of former US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, added.

‘The Trump administration did not give anyone in president Kennedy’s family “a heads up”’

Schlossberg followed up the video with more angry posts.

“No — THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DID NOT GIVE ANYONE IN PRESIDENT KENNEDY’S FAMILY “A HEADS UP”ABOUT THE RELEASE. a total surprise, and not shocker !! But @RobertKennedyJr definitely knew,” he wrote in one post.

In another post, Schlossberg wrote, “WHAT THE JFK FILES SAY ABOUT ME IS NOT TRUE. IM STRAIGHT”.

Schlossberg also slammed Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah for a post saying, “Why did it take so long to release the JFK files?” Sharing Lee's post, Schlossberg wrote, "You really care about JFK’s legacy ? You’re dismantling it. Go ask Bobby for a retweet".