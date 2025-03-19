JFK files released: Where to download them – Find the link here

US President Donald Trump has officially released tens of thousands of classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. A statue of President John F. Kennedy stands outside the State House, (REUTERS)

The National Archives said in a statement on Tuesday: “In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176.”

"As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland."

To download the files, visit the National Archives website.

Tulsi Gabbard releases statement -

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, released the following statement on the release of the files -

"President Donald J. Trump promised maximum transparency and a commitment to rebuild the trust of the American people in the Intelligence Community (IC) and federal agencies. Part of that promise was to fully release previously-classified records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

President Trump's Executive Order 14176 stated, 'the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of JFK is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.' The President announced that these records should be released without redactions on Tuesday, March 18.

Upon receiving the President's decision, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard immediately sent out a directive across the IC conveying his directive to provide all unredacted records within the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for immediate release.

Starting today, the records will be available to access either online at archives.gov/jfk, or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, accessible to the American people at National Archives at College Park, MD. Records that are currently only available for in- person viewing are being digitized and will be uploaded to the archives.gov/jfk repository in the coming days. DNI Gabbard will post updates on X (@DNIGabbard) and Truth Social (@DNITulsiGabbard) as the files are released. The files will also be available on the White House's website."