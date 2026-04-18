X down? Twitter users report ‘no results’ error

Users of X reported widespread issues on Friday, with many encountering a “no results” error while attempting to use the search function.

X and Twitter logos are seen amid reported outage. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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According to Downdetector, reports of disruptions began around 5 p.m. EDT, with most users flagging problems affecting their timelines on both the app and website.

As of 5:08 p.m. EDT, Downdetector has received over 25,000 outage reports.

As of now, X has not issued an official response to the reports.

User reports

Several users took to Downdetector to report issues with X.

One user complained, "Website does not open."

Another added, “Twitter not working.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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