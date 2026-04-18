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X down? Twitter users report ‘no results’ error
According to Downdetector, reports of disruptions began around 5 p.m. EDT, with most users flagging problems affecting their timelines on both app and website.
Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:48 am IST
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Users of X reported widespread issues on Friday, with many encountering a “no results” error while attempting to use the search function.
According to Downdetector, reports of disruptions began around 5 p.m. EDT, with most users flagging problems affecting their timelines on both the app and website.
As of 5:08 p.m. EDT, Downdetector has received over 25,000 outage reports.
As of now, X has not issued an official response to the reports.
User reports
Several users took to Downdetector to report issues with X.
One user complained, "Website does not open."
Another added, “Twitter not working.”
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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