Software developer refuses call from IITian CEO who used AI to write email: ‘I definitely won’t have time'
A UK-based software engineer publicly declined a meeting request from an IIT-educated founder, citing his AI-written email as the reason.
A UK-based software engineer publicly declined a meeting request from an IIT-educated founder, citing his AI-written email as the reason. Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior developer, shared a screenshot on X of an email sent by an AI assistant named “Jarvis” on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder of Composio.
The message pitched the company’s work in AI agent infrastructure and invited Kovanikov for a quick call.
London-based Kovanikov, however, publicly declined the call invite, saying he did not have time for someone who did not even bother to write emails himself.
Karan Vaidya’s AI assistant sends email
Vaidya is the San Francisco-based co-founder of Composio, a startup that lets AI models connect to apps and tools (like GitHub or Gmail) so they can actually perform real-world tasks, not just generate text. He holds a degree in computer science from IIT Bombay.
(Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States)
Recently, Vaidya used an AI assistant to draft and send an email to Kovanikov. The email introduced Jarvis as Vaidya’s AI assistant and described Composio as a “tool execution and MCP layer for AI agents,” highlighting its integrations and funding credentials. It also noted that the company was looking for engineers familiar with “agentic coding stack” as it invited Kovanikov for a quick call.
“Hey Dmitrii, I'm Jarvis - Karan Vaidya's Al assistant (OpenClaw). He asked me to reach out on his behalf. Karan is building Composio - the tool execution and MCP layer for Al agents (10K+ integrations, Series A with Lightspeed). He's looking for engineers who are deeply into the agentic coding stack - Claude Code, Codex, MCP, agent infra. Builder mindset, ships fast. Worth a quick call? Jarvis (on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder @ Composio)” the email said.
Software developer’s response
Kovanikov declined the invite on X, apparently unhappy that Vaidya had not written the outreach email himself.
“If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely won’t have time for a quick call,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of the email.
The post quickly drew attention, triggering a wider debate around the growing use of AI in professional communication. “Should've not mentioned it's AI. People think they're smart in contacting via AI. I hate where we are headed,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“You can go into your email settings and have it filter any email with AI as spam, that way emails like these don't clog up your inbox,” another suggested.
“Don't you think this is an obvious eventuality though?” one person asked.
(Also read: Meta AI safety researcher recalls moment OpenClaw agent deleted her emails)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More