A UK-based software engineer publicly declined a meeting request from an IIT-educated founder, citing his AI-written email as the reason. Dmitrii Kovanikov, a senior developer, shared a screenshot on X of an email sent by an AI assistant named “Jarvis” on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder of Composio. The techie was unimpressed with the founder using an AI assistant to write the email (Pexels/Representational Image)

The message pitched the company’s work in AI agent infrastructure and invited Kovanikov for a quick call.

London-based Kovanikov, however, publicly declined the call invite, saying he did not have time for someone who did not even bother to write emails himself.

Karan Vaidya’s AI assistant sends email Vaidya is the San Francisco-based co-founder of Composio, a startup that lets AI models connect to apps and tools (like GitHub or Gmail) so they can actually perform real-world tasks, not just generate text. He holds a degree in computer science from IIT Bombay.

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Recently, Vaidya used an AI assistant to draft and send an email to Kovanikov. The email introduced Jarvis as Vaidya’s AI assistant and described Composio as a “tool execution and MCP layer for AI agents,” highlighting its integrations and funding credentials. It also noted that the company was looking for engineers familiar with “agentic coding stack” as it invited Kovanikov for a quick call.

“Hey Dmitrii, I'm Jarvis - Karan Vaidya's Al assistant (OpenClaw). He asked me to reach out on his behalf. Karan is building Composio - the tool execution and MCP layer for Al agents (10K+ integrations, Series A with Lightspeed). He's looking for engineers who are deeply into the agentic coding stack - Claude Code, Codex, MCP, agent infra. Builder mindset, ships fast. Worth a quick call? Jarvis (on behalf of Karan Vaidya, co-founder @ Composio)” the email said.