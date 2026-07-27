Xbox down update: Microsoft breaks silence amid massive outage - When will services resume?

Following reports from users worldwide regarding problems with the Xbox Network, Xbox has recognized multiple issues impacting its online services today.

Xbox Network is experiencing significant outages affecting account access, game launches, and storefront visibility. Microsoft confirms ongoing efforts to resolve these issues but has yet to establish a timeline. This disruption comes just ahead of the Halo: Campaign Evolved release, creating urgency for timely fixes. (LinkedIn/Manu Agarwal)

As of this moment, the several functions continue to face "significant issues" on the Xbox network: Account and profile, games and gaming, store and subscriptions and apps and mobile.

Xbox reacts to massive outage

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These issues are prevalent and encompass difficulties in signing into network services, experiencing disconnections, and the absence of games from the storefront. Xbox has acknowledged these problems and is currently developing a solution; however, there is no estimated time of arrival for the implementation of these fixes.

“We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games,” Xbox’s official support wrote on X. “Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue.”

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Xbox outage: Microsoft addresses issues, ‘We appreciate your patience’

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{{^usCountry}} In a social media post, Microsoft addressed the problem and stated that its teams are addressing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post, Microsoft addressed the problem and stated that its teams are addressing it. {{/usCountry}}

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“Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue,” reads a post on X. “We know this has been going on a while and appreciate your patience while our teams keep working on it.”

Microsoft is likely to resolve this outage promptly, especially with the official launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved scheduled for July 28, following three days of early access for Premium Edition purchasers.

Xbox outage comes after issues with Sony’s PlayStation Network

The Xbox outage occurs less than a week after a similar disruption affected Sony’s PlayStation Network. The timing is particularly unfortunate for Sony, which is facing criticism for its decision to eliminate physical discs for new PlayStation titles by 2028. Detractors argue that the inability to access certain owned games due to online service failures further underscores the drawbacks of an entirely digital future. In fact, gamers are organizing a week-long boycott of PlayStation next month in response to these issues.

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Although Microsoft has not yet issued any statements regarding the production of video game discs for Xbox, it is rumored that the upcoming next-generation Xbox will be released without a disc drive, indicating a potential long-term strategy for its gaming division.

Xbox down: When will services resume?

"You may have problems playing disc-based games right now," Microsoft's Xbox support website says.

At present, Microsoft’s Xbox support page saying that a solution for the ongoing issues is “pending.” The timeline for the resumption of services has not been disclosed.