Xbox reacts to outage: What does the 0x87e107df error mean? Here's why local trouble shooting may not work

Microsoft's Xbox services on Monday faced a significant disruption, preventing thousands of players from accessing games and online functionalities.

Many Xbox users report the 0x87e107df error, saying Xbox Live can't validate digital games. (AFP)

In conjunction with the Xbox outage, several users reported encountering the 0x87e107df error code, which generally shows that Xbox Live is unable to validate digital game licenses.

Xbox outage: Here's what users said about 0x87e107df error

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Multiple players reported that they could not start games even though their consoles were still connected to Xbox Live. Additionally, some experienced network-related notifications, challenges in modifying console settings, and persistent license verification errors.

Many users also took to social media to discuss the 0x87e107df error, stating that rebooting their consoles or re-establishing their internet connection did not fix the issue. Furthermore, some players impacted by the outage mentioned that games like Dead by Daylight were failing to load correctly.

“Literally hoped on reddit to check. At least now I know it’s down," one wrote on Reddit.

“I cant even play cod Black Ops 2 it wont sign into XBOX LIVE i play it backwards compatible on the series X btw pls fix it,” another said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “4 hours later and finally acknowledge the problem smh,” a third user quipped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “4 hours later and finally acknowledge the problem smh,” a third user quipped. {{/usCountry}}

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Xbox outage: What is 0x87e107df error?

The 0x87e107df error on Xbox typically occurs when Xbox Live is unable to verify the ownership of a digital game. This situation may arise due to a temporary network issue or a service outage impacting Xbox services.

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When Microsoft's servers are facing difficulties, users might find themselves unable to start digital games, despite having a stable internet connection.

Also Read: Xbox servers down: Services outage hits thousands; how to fix ‘0x87e107df error’ - latest update

Steps to resolve the Xbox 0x87e107df error

If you come across this error, Microsoft suggests the following steps:

1. Change the console to offline mode via the Network settings.

2. Restart your Xbox console.

3. After the restart, reconnect to the internet.

4. Visit the official Xbox service status page to check for any ongoing outages.

If the problem is related to a server-side outage, these troubleshooting measures may not immediately restore access. In such instances, users will likely have to wait until Microsoft rectifies the issue and Xbox services are fully operational again.

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Until the outage is resolved, affected players may continue to face difficulties in launching digital games or utilizing specific online features.

Xbox reacts

Meanwhile, Xbox Support acknowledged on its X handle that certain users are experiencing issues while trying to sign in.

“We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games. Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue. For updates, please follow along here or on https://msft.it/6015vCwkS.,” the post read.

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Will trouble shooting work?

Restarting the console or switching to offline mode will not fix a server-side license verification failure. If numerous users are experiencing the same error at the same time, the safest course of action is to wait for Microsoft to restore the impacted service.

During a widespread outage, users should refrain from uninstalling games or conducting a factory reset. These actions are time-consuming, may necessitate large downloads later, and are unlikely to resolve an issue that is affecting Microsoft’s servers.

Figures tracking outages are derived from user-submitted reports and do not reflect the total number of individuals impacted.