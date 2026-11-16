Beijing, The first-ever trilateral meeting between the presidents of China, the US and Russia will be held on November 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Xi, Trump, Putin to hold first-ever trilateral meet on Nov 19

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

China is set to host the 33rd EC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18-19, with leaders of the 21-member grouping attending.

The meeting would mark the first time the presidents of the three powerful countries have held a trilateral summit.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on a range of global issues, including conflicts, artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.

The proposed discussion on nuclear weapons comes amid concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

The last remaining major bilateral nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries, the New START treaty imposed legally binding limits on their strategic nuclear arsenals. Its expiry has left the world's two largest nuclear powers without such binding limits.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the media last week.

Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its far smaller arsenal than those of Washington and Moscow, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not subscribe to a model of great power co-governance in global affairs.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals as part of a broader global governance agenda.

The three countries had engaged in weeks of discussions to finalise the agenda and protocol for the talks, the report said.

Iran is another potential subject of discussion at the trilateral meeting. China is Iran's largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of its crude oil, giving Beijing a significant economic stake in the conflict involving Tehran.

A senior US official said the war in Ukraine would not figure in the trilateral discussions, as Washington was pursuing a separate negotiating track with Moscow on the conflict.

Russia has shown reluctance to discuss its war in Ukraine, the newspaper reported on Monday. PTI KJV GRS

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