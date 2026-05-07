xQc's new stream sparks buzz, streamer slams pro player's 1v6 clutch as 'over-hyped cheese'

xQc just gave a wild new take on a viral gaming clip. The Canadian streamer reacted to a pro player's big 1v6 clutch. Félix Lengyel called the insane move "over-hyped cheese" on his Twitch stream.

xQc/Canadian streamer(X/xQc)

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He said the pro-player was just bunny-hopping on steroids that night. His high-energy rants are now trending across TikTok and also YouTube. The stream lasted for six hours during his busy Thursday night session. More than fifty thousand viewers watched the drama unfold in real time. US fans are sharing the clip everywhere.

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xQc replayed the clip three times to show his fans everything. He slowed the video down to see the exact angles of movement. He claimed the move was just a pure exploit in the game.

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{{^usCountry}} The streamer even stood up to show bad positioning to his audience. He tied the move to his own past days in the Overwatch League. His analysis gives a big edge to players in their own matches. He flagged a movement glitch that is live in the latest update. Many US gamers are now testing his theory in their own lobbies. Creators are making duets on TikTok to add their own funny spins. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The streamer even stood up to show bad positioning to his audience. He tied the move to his own past days in the Overwatch League. His analysis gives a big edge to players in their own matches. He flagged a movement glitch that is live in the latest update. Many US gamers are now testing his theory in their own lobbies. Creators are making duets on TikTok to add their own funny spins. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many of his viewers come from the United States. His schedule aligns perfectly with evening time zones in America. xQc uses simple analogies like NFL plays to explain the game mechanics. These viral moments boost his subs quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many of his viewers come from the United States. His schedule aligns perfectly with evening time zones in America. xQc uses simple analogies like NFL plays to explain the game mechanics. These viral moments boost his subs quickly. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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