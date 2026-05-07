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xQc's new stream sparks buzz, streamer slams pro player's 1v6 clutch as 'over-hyped cheese'

Canadian streamer xQc criticized a pro player's clutch move as “over-hyped cheese.”

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:42 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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xQc just gave a wild new take on a viral gaming clip. The Canadian streamer reacted to a pro player's big 1v6 clutch. Félix Lengyel called the insane move "over-hyped cheese" on his Twitch stream.

xQc/Canadian streamer(X/xQc)

He said the pro-player was just bunny-hopping on steroids that night. His high-energy rants are now trending across TikTok and also YouTube. The stream lasted for six hours during his busy Thursday night session. More than fifty thousand viewers watched the drama unfold in real time. US fans are sharing the clip everywhere.

Breaking down the glitch that is changing the game forever

xQc replayed the clip three times to show his fans everything. He slowed the video down to see the exact angles of movement. He claimed the move was just a pure exploit in the game.

Read More | Did Hasan Piker say he has ‘no patriotism’ in his heart for America? Streamer responds after backlash

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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