Yosemite National Park wildfire map and evacuation updates: Dome Fire rapidly grows to 100 acres; here's the latest

A wildfire exploded in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, September 15, and rapidly grew to 100 acres. The Dome Fire broke out north of Wawona Dome near the Chilnualna Falls Trailhead around 8: 30 am, and reached 40 acres by 3:15 pm, per CalFire.

Yosemite National Park wildfire map and evacuation updates: Dome Fire rapidly grows to 100 acres (Yosemite National Park﻿/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency said that the fire was burning “in the wilderness, with grass, brush, and timber fuels.”

“It is running upslope, aligned with terrain and wind, with limited and difficult access,” it added.

Also Read | Reno wildfire update: Hawk Fire prompts new evacuations and road closures as thousands flee; over 10,000 acres burned

No immediate threats to structures or developed areas were reported.

Check out the map here.

Crews battled the blaze from the ground and with aircraft as it spread at a moderate rate to the north and northeast, according to GV Wire. Firefighters on the scene were using natural barriers to help contain the blaze, and fire lines had been secured along its south and west sides.

Is Yosemite National Park open and are there any evacuation orders in place?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} No evacuation orders are currently in place, according to recent reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No evacuation orders are currently in place, according to recent reports. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Yosemite National Park is open and operating normally, with one exception. “The Chilnualna Falls trail, as well as the trails from the top of Chilnualna Falls toward Buena Vista and Crescent Lakes, are closed due to the Dome Fire,” the National Park posted on Instagram.

Also Read | Velma, OK fire evacuation map: Dangerous wildfire spreads in Stephens County; videos surface

Yosemite National Park said in a recent update on Facebook, “The Dome fire was reported on the morning of September 15, 2026. The fire, currently 100 acres, is located approximately 1/4 mile north of Chilnualna Falls, and is visible from the Wawona Road (Highway 41). There are no immediate threats to infrastructures or developed areas. Crews are suppressing the fire from the ground and with aircraft. The fire has a moderate rate of spread to the north and northeast. Firefighters have been using natural barriers, and line has been secured on the south and west sides of the fire.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}