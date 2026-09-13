St. Louis fire: Blaze at South 3rd Street storage facility 'under control' after roof collapse; update on injuries

A large fire broke out on 1400 South Third Street in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The St. Lois Fire Department said that the building is a storage facility located near Busch Stadium. Representational. (Unsplash)

Local outlet KMOX St. Louis News reported that the fire caused the roof of the two-storied building to collapse. Smoke from the fire was seen across St. Louis and beyond. The report added that it is unclear as of now if the facility was occupied or if anyone was injured.

A spectator at the Chicago White Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals game at the Busch Stadium shared a photo of billowing smoke that could be seen from inside the stadium.

Here's the photo: