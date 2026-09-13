St. Louis fire: Blaze at South 3rd Street storage facility 'under control' after roof collapse; update on injuries
A large fire at a storage facility near Busch Stadium in St. Louis caused the two-story building's roof to collapse, with smoke visible across the city.
A large fire broke out on 1400 South Third Street in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The St. Lois Fire Department said that the building is a storage facility located near Busch Stadium.
Local outlet KMOX St. Louis News reported that the fire caused the roof of the two-storied building to collapse. Smoke from the fire was seen across St. Louis and beyond. The report added that it is unclear as of now if the facility was occupied or if anyone was injured.
A spectator at the Chicago White Sox vs St. Louis Cardinals game at the Busch Stadium shared a photo of billowing smoke that could be seen from inside the stadium.
Here's the photo:
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More