Meridian Hydra Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire surpasses 1,000 acres in Bosque County, Texas
The Hydra Fire began Monday afternoon. A shelter has been set up at Meridian High School, Texas.
The entire city of Meridian, Texas, is under a mandatory evacuation order as the Hydra Fire surpasses 1,000 acres in Bosque County.
In a Facebook post, the city said, “Mandatory evacuation for the city of Meridian. Go to Meridian High School if you have no place to go. If you do not have a way out, contact 254-709-3761 or 936-333-3961 for help.”
The wildfire is burning between Clifton and Meridian. See the latest Hydra Fire map here.
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When did the Hydra Fire start?
The Hydra Fire began Monday afternoon amid elevated fire conditions. Evacuations were initially ordered for residents in the 7000 and 8000 blocks of State Highway 6.
By Monday night, the fire had grown to about 400 acres and was 5% contained. By Tuesday morning, it had reached 600 acres, although firefighters had stopped its forward spread at the time.
In a Facebook update at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Clifton Texas VFD said the fire was estimated at 600 acres with 5% containment. The cause remained unknown.
"Fire crews worked thru the night to work hot spots and build fire lines. Additional fire crew strike teams arrived this morning with approx 40 members and 15 apparatus. Additional forest service dozers are also on scene today. The terrain where the fire is, is not reachable to fire crews at this time. Additional air assets will be used today as well to try and put out hot spots."
By Tuesday afternoon, containment had increased to 10%.
Hydra Fire spreads toward Meridian
The situation worsened Tuesday evening when Clifton Texas VFD reported that the fire had jumped the northern containment lines and was moving north quickly.
Officials urged residents on the south side of Meridian to evacuate immediately.
The fire was later mapped at 1,000 acres, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for the entire city of Meridian.
A shelter has been set up at Meridian High School. The Methodist Church and Clifton Civic Center are also open as shelters, while the Clifton Fairgrounds can accommodate livestock if needed.
Weather conditions
Hot and dry conditions were expected Tuesday, adding to the challenges for firefighters.
Temperatures were forecast to reach nearly 100°F, while relative humidity was expected to fall from around 90% in the morning to about 30% in the afternoon.
South winds of around 10 mph were expected, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. No rain was forecast.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More