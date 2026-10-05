Yemen's internationally recognized government has announced a major military operation against the Iran -backed Houthi rebels as they advance in the outskirts of a key city. Yemen's government declares a major operation against the Houthis, and other Mideast news

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament speaker who was the lead negotiator in direct talks with the U.S. earlier this year says Washington recently put forward proposals via a mediator, without details. And Israeli strikes have killed at least two people in Gaza.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Full coverage is available here.

Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, made the declaration as the Iran-backed rebels advanced in the outskirts of a key southwestern city, Taiz.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia, he said the operation aims at “recovering the remaining territories” controlled by the Houthis, who made their largest land grab in recent years last month when they seized Yemen’s Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Alimi called for the international community to provide support to his Saudi-backed government.

The Houthis have launched a major offensive in recent days against government forces and their allies on the outskirts of Taiz, disrupting a major road linking the city to the port city of Aden, the seat of al-Alimi’s government. The rebels have besieged Taiz for more than a decade.

Earlier, the Houthis said airstrikes hit the capital, Sanaa, overnight, without giving details. The Yemeni military, backed by Riyadh, claimed responsibility, saying it struck “vital targets” in Sanaa as well as the northern province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia.

The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has revived Yemen’s civil war after a four-year ceasefire.

The United States recently put forward proposals through a mediator, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, told an open session of Parliament, without details.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he rejected Iran’s latest peace offer because it’s not good enough. Qalibaf, the lead negotiator in rare direct talks with the U.S. earlier this year, said Americans “say something different in the media.”

Qalibaf said “the era of dragging out time and dictating unilateral demands is over” and that Iran's seven conditions for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain.

Separately, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of foreign missions in Tehran that “if they seek diplomatic avenues, we remain ready to reach a fair and honorable solution through diplomacy to end this war." But he warned that any renewed military confrontation would bring a stronger response.

Araghchi also rejected a U.S. claim that the Iranian delegation had been expelled from the U.S. days after the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, where Iran proposed a deal to the U.S. that was turned down. He said Iran had returned according to a previously arranged schedule.

Iran’s oil minister resigned and President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted his resignation, state television reported. Pezeshkian appointed Hamid Bovard as caretaker oil minister following the resignation of Mohsen Paknejad.

The reason for the resignation was not immediately clear. It came as Iran’s oil exports face intense pressure from tightened U.S. sanctions and a naval blockade.

Iran’s ability to export oil is a crucial source of government revenue. Tehran has demanded that Washington lift sanctions on its oil sales and end the blockade as part of negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

An Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle killed one Palestinian and wounded at least 11 others, according to health officials at the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken. Israel’s military said it targeted a known Hamas militant.

Later, a Turkish aid agency, the Deniz Feneri Association, said one of its volunteers was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza. Israel's military said it “eliminated” a Hamas militant whom it described as the aid group's director.

Palestinians in Gaza have reported a surge in Israeli fire and airstrikes across the enclave over the past month. Israel says it is targeting Hamas and other militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 1,445 Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire was reached with the Hamas militant group nearly a year ago, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. Its figures are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It doesn’t give a breakdown of civilians and militants. Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire.

A projectile struck a tanker on the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said.

It was not immediately clear who launched the attack or when it was carried out. The UKMTO said the crew was reportedly safe.

The monitor in a separate report said three tankers were struck on Saturday while transiting the strait, noting that attacks on the Omani side of the strait continue. That's where the U.S. military has been guiding vessels.

Overall ship traffic on the strait has improved but remains below prewar levels, as do shipments of energy products, even though Iran has lost its near-complete grip on the crucial waterway due to the U.S. Navy’s efforts. That, along with various pipelines, has allowed Gulf countries to restore oil exports to nearly prewar levels.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said the rebels fired missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities.

In a prerecorded statement, Saree claimed to have targeted facilities of the Saudi state-run Aramco oil company, in the capital, Riyadh, and the Kurais area, which hosts a massive facility 150 kilometers southeast of Riyadh.

He didn’t say when it occurred, provide further details or offer evidence supporting his claim. A fire broke out at an Aramco oil refinery on Saturday, with no details released on the cause.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.