Tensions between Pakistan, Afghanistan remain high as Islamabad says terrorism is 'red line'
Islamabad had also reportedly warned Kabul that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to eliminate cross-border terror threats.
Pakistan on Saturday reportedly issued a warning to Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban leadership of refusing to address militancy originating from Afghan soil. Islamabad also stated that terrorism remains a "red line" and that citizens' security is "non-negotiable".
This move came in response to remarks by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who had accused Pakistan of being unwilling to resolve tensions with Afghanistan through dialogue, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Islamabad had also warned Kabul that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to eliminate cross-border terror threats, the report added.
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‘Terrorism is a red line,’ says Pakistan
Pakistan's ministry of information and broadcasting, in a statement issued Saturday night, accused the Taliban leadership of refusing to address militancy emanating from Afghanistan, the report further noted.
"Pakistan's position is unequivocal: Terrorism is a red line and the security of its citizens is non-negotiable," the ministry was quoted as saying.
"The Taliban regime's persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations. Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan's policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities," the statement added.
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It further asserted that Pakistan's security would not be held hostage to the Taliban's "inaction, evasions or misplaced priorities".
Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Taliban spokesperson Mujahid, in an interview to Hurriyat Radio, said that Islamabad lacked the readiness for a peaceful resolution of differences and its "wrong policies" were preventing a resolution, PTI also reported.
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Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions
Islamabad's statement comes as the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue.
Pakistan Army destroyed several Afghan Taliban border posts and military installations in retaliation after alleged cross-border firing in South Waziristan and Parachinar districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, state media reported on Friday.
Afghan Taliban forces opened "unprovoked" firing in the Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan on October 27, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.
The Afghan defence ministry, in an X post on October 28, said, "Yesterday, at around 1:00 p.m., Pakistani military personnel without any provocation or justification launched drones against the Angoor Adda Bazaar (market) and the Commissioner Office in Paktika province."
(with inputs from PTI)
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