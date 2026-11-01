Russia opens terrorism case over Ukrainian attack on industrial facility near Moscow
Officials said more than 100 drones were destroyed and reported no casualties. Authorities have not confirmed whether the damaged site was the NORSI refinery.
Russian investigators have opened a criminal case on terrorism charges over Ukrainian overnight drone attacks on an industrial facility and civilian infrastructure in the Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow, state news agency TASS reported on Sunday, citing the Investigative Committee.
Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, said a "massive drone attack" occurred during the night, adding that an industrial enterprise in the Kstovo district had sustained significant damage. He did not identify the facility or specify its activities but said emergency services had been deployed.
"More than 100 drones destroyed," Nikitin reportedly said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
The region is home to the NORSI oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, which produces fuel and lubricants. Ukrainian media also reported that the facility was targeted in the overnight attack.
Russian authorities have not confirmed whether the industrial enterprise damaged in the Nizhny Novgorod region was the NORSI oil refinery. The governor also did not provide details about the extent of the damage or the specific activities of the facility.
The attack comes amid renewed Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, with Moscow saying Friday that Kyiv had resumed attacks on its oil refineries after a pause of several days. Senior Russian official Alexander Novak told a state television reporter that Ukrainian forces had attacked three oil refineries and a gas-chemical complex.
The latest incident also follows repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil and gas facilities since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kyiv has said such strikes are in retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had been pressuring Kyiv for weeks to halt such attacks, blaming them for contributing to rising diesel prices.
(With inputs from agencies)
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