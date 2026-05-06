‘You are a footnote in her story’: Slain Athena Strand's uncle rips Tanner Horner in court | Watch

After Tanner Horner, a former FedEx driver, was sentenced to death on Tuesday, May 5, after pleading guilty to killing seven-year-old Athena Strand, the slain girl’s uncle delivered a powerful victim impact statement in court. Elijah Strand addressed the court after the verdict, describing how Horner’s horrific crime left a lasting impact on the family.

Defendant Tanner Horner enters the courtroom for closing arguments during the punishment phase of his capital murder trial Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"There are no words that truly capture the devastation that Tanner Horner caused us and our family," Elijah said, per WFAA. “What he took from this world is not just a child ... he took a light, a future, and a piece of every single person who loved her. He took a granddaughter, a daughter, a niece, a cousin and a friend. She would call me Uncle Li-jah for the longest time because she couldn't say the E-li-Jah part of my name... it was the best thing to see her running up to me with her arms open, screaming Uncle Li-jah. And it's one of my last memories I have of her. And now I never get to hear that again.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Elijah later turned his statement to Horner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elijah later turned his statement to Horner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family," Elijah said to his niece's killer as Horner looked back at him. "You took a girl who trusted the world and repaid that innocence with violence. You chose to cause pain that will last generations ... I want you to know that you are nothing. You are a footnote in Athena's story. Her name will forever be remembered. Her name will forever be celebrated, and everyone will forget you. You wanted your 15 minutes of fame ... you got it, but no one is going to remember you after this." Tanner Horner sentenced to death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family," Elijah said to his niece's killer as Horner looked back at him. "You took a girl who trusted the world and repaid that innocence with violence. You chose to cause pain that will last generations ... I want you to know that you are nothing. You are a footnote in Athena's story. Her name will forever be remembered. Her name will forever be celebrated, and everyone will forget you. You wanted your 15 minutes of fame ... you got it, but no one is going to remember you after this." Tanner Horner sentenced to death {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Horner was sentenced to death for killing Strand, who he took from her Texas home while delivering a Christmas gift. Jurors in a Fort Worth courtroom decided on Horner's punishment after hearing days of testimony and evidence, which included audio of Strand's last moments from inside his delivery van.

Read More | Tanner Horner family: What we know about his mother and ex-girlfriend as he faces death sentence

Horner, 34, pleaded guilty to capital murder last month. He killed Strand in 2022, and her body was found two days after she was reported missing from her home in the rural town of Paradise, near Fort Worth. She died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wise County District Attorney James Stainton spoke about the toll the horrific case has taken.

“I think that the evidence in this case was some of the most absolutely brutal evidence that I think anybody could ever, ever hear or see, and I think that's going to haunt me forever,” Stainton said, adding that this was his first death penalty case.

Horner will now be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Livingston. A judge will be setting an execution date, though appeals of the death sentence will be automatic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON