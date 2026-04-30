‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations against JPMorgan exec

A former employee of JPMorgan Chase has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing senior executive Lorna Hajdini of months of alleged sexual abuse, racial harassment and intimidation inside the workplace, The Daily Mail first report. The man, identified only as John Dow, is an Asian banker who worked in the company’s leveraged finance division. As per the lawsuit, he was employed as a senior vice president when the alleged misconduct began in 2024.

Accusations against Lorna Hajdini

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault.(LinkedIn/Lorna Hajdini)

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Doe alleged that Hajdini repeatedly used her senior position to pressure him into sexual encounters while tying his professional future at the bank to compliance with her demands. According to the complaint, one confrontation occurred after Doe declined an invitation for drinks in May 2024.

“If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you... never forget, I fking own you,” Hajdini allegedly told him.

The lawsuit claimed she continued suggesting that promotions and career advancement depended on pleasing her sexually. In one alleged encounter at an apartment where Doe was staying, Hajdini allegedly confronted him and said: “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later, during another alleged argument over work performance, Doe claims she shouted: “I f**king own you! I will make you pay... Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, during another alleged argument over work performance, Doe claims she shouted: “I f**king own you! I will make you pay... Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint also alleges Hajdini added: “You really think management want some brown boy Indian-leading originations?... If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.” Lorna Hajdini's old remark surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint also alleges Hajdini added: “You really think management want some brown boy Indian-leading originations?... If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.” Lorna Hajdini's old remark surfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} We went through Hajdini's LinkedIn account. In a comment, congratulating a fellow colleague last year, she wrote: “You are a force to be reckoned with! Well-deserved recognition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We went through Hajdini's LinkedIn account. In a comment, congratulating a fellow colleague last year, she wrote: “You are a force to be reckoned with! Well-deserved recognition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, other LinkedIn users are commenting under the post. “lmfao. This aged well 🤡” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, other LinkedIn users are commenting under the post. “lmfao. This aged well 🤡” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You are too, apparently. And not in a good way!!” another one added. Alleged assaults described in court filing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You are too, apparently. And not in a good way!!” another one added. Alleged assaults described in court filing {{/usCountry}}

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The lawsuit accused Hajdini of escalating from verbal harassment to repeated sexual assault. According to Doe, one alleged encounter at the apartment turned physical after Hajdini removed her shirt, touched herself and insulted his wife.

“I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons,” she allegedly said.

Doe claimed Hajdini forcibly removed his pants and performed oral sex on him against his will while he cried and protested.

“Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you?” she allegedly responded.

In another alleged incident, Doe claimed Hajdini pushed him to the floor, ordered him to suck her toes and sat on his face while he begged her to stop.

“I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you,” the lawsuit quotes Doe as saying.

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The complaint further alleges Hajdini mocked him during the encounter and made racist remarks, including a comment that at least his private parts did not “taste like curry.”

Two witnesses are cited in the lawsuit as corroborating parts of Doe’s account, including hearing his protests during one of the alleged encounters.

Accusations of racial harassment

The filing also describes repeated racially charged comments allegedly directed at Doe.

One of the earliest incidents allegedly occurred in May 2024, when Hajdini dropped a pen near his desk, rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf while picking it up.

“Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players. They get me so wet,” she allegedly told him.

The lawsuit also claims Hajdini propositioned him for oral sex inside the office on multiple occasions.

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“Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy,” she allegedly said.

At a private members club during a work event, Doe claims Hajdini groped him beneath a table while telling him: “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.”

JPMorgan has denied all claims. In a statement to The Daily Mail, a spokesperson said: "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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