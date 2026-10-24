YouTuber Jack Doherty sued for allegedly urging bodyguard to fight for livestream content

A man claiming that content creator Jack Doherty directed his security personnel to engage in a fight with him during a livestreamed Halloween celebration is pursuing a default judgment against the security guard.

Chase Cameron Gardella is seeking a default judgment against bodyguard Justin Goslee and his company in a lawsuit alleging an assault encouraged by Jack Doherty. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

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Chase Cameron Gardella contends that Doherty, 23, motivated bodyguard Justin "Kane Kongg" Goslee to commit an assault against him at an October 2023 gathering with the intention of creating engaging material for his audience.

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According to court documents, Doherty and Goslee reviewed video recordings depicting the bodyguard rendering a woman unconscious during his previous employment before attending the party.

Here's what Chase Cameron Gardella's attorneys have said

Gardella's legal representatives contend that the video motivated Doherty to prompt Goslee toward violent conduct, resulting in instructions to the bodyguard to engage Gardella in physical altercation. Doherty later purportedly expressed satisfaction with the encounter due to its value as engaging material.

Gardella has sued Doherty, his companies Jack Doherty LLC and Banger Official LLC, Goslee and his company Kongg Inc.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations in the lawsuit include assault, battery, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, aiding and abetting, unjust enrichment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations in the lawsuit include assault, battery, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, aiding and abetting, unjust enrichment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. {{/usCountry}}

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In court documents submitted on Wednesday, Gardella's legal team expressed their intention to pursue a default judgment against Goslee and his enterprise while simultaneously seeking punitive damages from both parties.

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Case hearing is set for March 2027

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael R. Amerian rescheduled the hearing originally set for Friday to March 19, 2027, in response to a request from Gardella's legal team for extended time to effectuate service of legal documents upon Kongg Inc.

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The litigation is presently scheduled for trial proceedings on March 29, 2027.

On the other hand, the legal representatives representing Doherty are petitioning the court for authorization to cease their involvement in the proceedings.

“Professional consideration requires termination of the representation,” attorneys Courtney M. Serrato and Olivia Zorayan said in court filings, without giving any further explanation.

A hearing regarding their request has been scheduled for November 23.