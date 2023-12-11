YouTuber Shane Dawson's news on fatherhood leaves netizens concerned, ‘who allowed him to have babies?’

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams' exciting news about the arrival of their twin sons have got many netizens worried. Even as several expressed happiness for the couple, many drew attention to Shane's controversial views. YouTuber Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams announce birth of their twins

“hey friendly reminder that shane dawson is very weird towards minors and there is literal video evidence of him making sexual comments towards his fans who were minors and even swapping gum (via kissing) with one of them,” @whatsthismae wrote on X.

Who is Shane Dawson?

Shane Dawson is an American YouTuber, actor, filmmaker, writer, and musician and for four years, until 2017, Shane's podcast was accused of making questionable comments about sexualizing minors and pedophilia.

In 2018, Dawson sparked a controversy concerning remarks about pedophilia made during a 2013 episode of his podcast "Shane and Friends." He responded with an apology video, where he compared his past comedic approach to that of shock jocks. The same comments resurfaced in a controversy in March 2019, accompanied by additional scrutiny over statements he made on a 2015 episode of the same podcast regarding inappropriate behavior with his cat.

In 2020, Dawson was cancelled after a video of him making inappropriate gestures at a poster of then-11-year-old Willow Smith circulated on social media went viral. He returned to Youtube in 2021.

That's why netizens couldn't stay calm after the controversial comic announced fatherhood.

“Who allowed Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams to actually have babies”, asked Steph.

The couple shared ten photographs on Instagram, celebrating their new journey into fatherhood. They described December 7, 2023, the day of their twins' birth, as the "best day of their entire lives," sharing:

“Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw. Born 12/7. Words cannot capture what it means to us to be the fathers of these two incredible boys. This day stands unparalleled in our lives, and nothing else will ever match up.”